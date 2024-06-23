Playboy, fake Zamboni, empty Costco, topless, young and old: all Edmonton is hockey

Stanley Cup Final: if you’d told me 10 days ago, after Game #3, that we’d be treated to Game #7 on St. John’s Day, I wouldn’t have understood you. The odds of the Panthers winning one of the three games played since then were immensely greater than those of the Oilers winning three in a row.

Will the Oilers be able to score a fourth consecutive win tomorrow night? Or will the Panthers put an end to their three-game losing streak when they play in front of their home fans tomorrow?

I think the answer lies in front of both teams’ nets. In the first three games of the final series, Sergei Bobrovsky was magnificent, so much so that almost everyone was already predicting him to win the Conn-Smythe Trophy. But since then, Bob has looked like a (bad) AHL goalie…

Stuart Skinner, on the other hand, has been playing so well that he’s been posting efficiency rates of .970, .906 and .952 recently.

Help from everywhere for the Oilers

The Oilers have benefited from Kaitlyn Flynn’s help when playing at home…

But they’ve also been able to count on Natalie Gauvreau (or at least, a girl who looks a lot like her).

Who said life was boring in Edmonton?

Except no, the Oilers don’t just get that kind of partisan help during the team’s spring run…

The entire City of Edmonton is behind the Oilers right now… even the residents of a retirement home called Everitt Gardens, located 25 minutes from Rogers Place.

This Alberta retirement home posts videos of their residents cheering for the Oilers (H/T: everittgardens/TT) pic.twitter.com/GPYHUz6dN9 – BarDown (@BarDown) June 23, 2024

Seriously, thumbs up to whoever’s in charge of the social life and recreation at this residence… although chances are most of these folks will have already fallen into the arms of Morpheus by the time the Cup is lifted tomorrow night, hehe.

And what about that Zamboni who was strolling the streets of Edmonton a few hours before Friday’s game?

Only in Canada? A few Edmonton Oilers fans are currently driving a Zamboni (!!!) down 104 Avenue outside Rogers Place. pic.twitter.com/vAjaVH7e3j – Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) June 21, 2024

Or how about this fan who didn’t mind letting Bill Zito digest his team’s third loss in peace?

Oilers fan takes selfie with the Florida Panthers management after game 6 pic.twitter.com/MHWT8fzBAk – YEGWAVE (@yegwave) June 22, 2024

Even the Edmonton Costco was empty during game #6!

Can the Oilers pull off the improbable despite the absence – or at least minimal presence – of their fans in the arena tomorrow? Given the distance between the two cities, the price of tickets on resale sites and the fact that the game is being played on a Monday, it’s likely to be 98% Panthers in the arena. Although the pressure and doubt of the fans could overwhelm the Panthers’ players if Connor McDavid manages to score early in the game.

And if Bobrovsky still looks like an AHL goalie…

The Miami/Fort Lauderdale area is clearly not as behind its hockey team as northern Alberta.

Greetings to my buddy JT, who bought two tickets for tomorrow’s game on the brush Friday night. Bon trip to Florida buddy!

In Overtime

If the Panthers ever win, count on Jean to be at the party with the Panthers guys at Noon. #BigContent

– Will he get minutes in France’s next game?

Mbappé “really wants to play“https://t.co/TZDEN2jpRG – RDS (@RDSca) June 23, 2024

– After Switzerland, Sweden for Laurent Dauphin?

– Carey Price increasingly appreciates his sobriety.