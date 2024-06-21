Jean-François Houle leaves the Rocket

Huge news.

The Canadiens and the Rocket have just announced that Jean-François Houle is no longer the coach of the club-school. By mutual agreement, he is leaving the Quebec organization.

He is leaving to head up the men’s hockey program at his alma mater, Clarkson University.

Laval Rocket and Jean-François Houle jointly end their association

Laval Rocket general manager John Sedgwick announced Friday that the Laval team and head coach Jean-François Houle have mutually agreed to end their… pic.twitter.com/oRQg7gifbm – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) June 21, 2024

This comes as a huge surprise in light of the fact that he has just signed a three-year contract to return to the helm of the Rocket (2024-2027), which he has led for the past three years.

Is Houle insulted by the way he’s been treated? Is going to the NCAA really a better challenge? Is there a family reason behind all this?

Hard to say right now.

It was said, however, that he had become the man of the Habs’ new management, who had chosen to offer him a contract when he was under no obligation to do so. It’s all very curious.

Let’s not forget that the Rocket was already looking for an assistant to back up Houle, as well as Martin Laperrière, Narco Marciano and Charles Juneau. Now, a head coach has been added to the list.

I say that all the same, but there’s a Quebecer who’s just become a free agent in Ohio…

Columbus announces they’ve let Pascal Vincent go. pic.twitter.com/iEP6cWwyZp – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2024

According to Renaud Lavoie , the Rocket will hire a Quebecer who is good at working with youngsters to replace him. Of course, at that point, who will be the right man for the job will be another matter.

Will Sylvain Lefebvre’s name come to the fore again? Paul Byron, even if he’s not ready to join the Rocket coaching staff … and even if he’s not from Quebec? To be seen.

In Overtime

– Andrew Cogliano retires.

Avalanche also announce that Cogliano will join team’s front office in player development and scouting. Great career: 1294 games and 2022 Stanley Cup champion https://t.co/hk0aFRsCVn – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2024

– We’re on the move.

TRADE ALERT We have acquired Adam Beckman from Minnesota in exchange for Graeme Clarke. Full Details: https://t.co/dUiDZ04YMj pic.twitter.com/aGSYmr6x94 – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 21, 2024

– The Oilers will be ready.

Kris Knoblauch on his stepping up in elimination games:

“I think this team just likes the big stage. They like the big moments.” – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2024

– Indeed.

– What will the Yankees do?

Clay Holmes clearly isn’t getting the job done as number one reliever. https://t.co/0jLGsUulIM – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 21, 2024

– The Kings need money for their youngster.

Marek on the Dubois trade: “For me this is all about Quinton Byfield, this all about opening up A) cap space, for what could be a monster extension for Quinton Byfield, probably the most improved player in the NHL” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 20, 2024

– Congratulations to all my friends who have been rolling the site for years.