Jean-François Houle leaves the Rocket

Huge news.

The Canadiens and the Rocket have just announced that Jean-François Houle is no longer the coach of the club-school. By mutual agreement, he is leaving the Quebec organization.

He is leaving to head up the men’s hockey program at his alma mater, Clarkson University.

This comes as a huge surprise in light of the fact that he has just signed a three-year contract to return to the helm of the Rocket (2024-2027), which he has led for the past three years.

Is Houle insulted by the way he’s been treated? Is going to the NCAA really a better challenge? Is there a family reason behind all this?

Hard to say right now.

It was said, however, that he had become the man of the Habs’ new management, who had chosen to offer him a contract when he was under no obligation to do so. It’s all very curious.

Let’s not forget that the Rocket was already looking for an assistant to back up Houle, as well as Martin Laperrière, Narco Marciano and Charles Juneau. Now, a head coach has been added to the list.

I say that all the same, but there’s a Quebecer who’s just become a free agent in Ohio…

According to Renaud Lavoie, the Rocket will hire a Quebecer who is good at working with youngsters to replace him. Of course, at that point, who will be the right man for the job will be another matter.

Will Sylvain Lefebvre’s name come to the fore again? Paul Byron, even if he’s not ready to join the Rocket coaching staff … and even if he’s not from Quebec? To be seen.

