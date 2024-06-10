Jacob Markstrom: the Maple Leafs and Senators have their noses in the matter

During the regular season, the New Jersey Devils attempted to acquire Jacob Markstrom from Calgary. It’s not exactly a secret in the NHL.

The club settled on Kaapo Kahkonen and Jake Allen instead.

While Kahkonen is on his way out this summer, the Devils’ stated goal is to make Allen the #2 behind an excellent goalie for next season. Allen has one year left on his contract.

The club will be back in the game by calling the Calgary Flames for Markstrom, but it’s safe to assume that the Predators (Yaroslav Askarov or Juuse Saros), Ducks (John Gibson) and Bruins (Linus Ullmark) will all be talking to the Flames.

But do you think Calgary will only talk to the Devils? Certainly not. It won’t happen publicly if possible, but behind the scenes, the Flames want to work with a few teams.

On this subject, Elliotte Friedman mentioned two teams(on his podcast, 32 Thoughts) that are interested in calling the Flames for the goalie’s services.

We’re talking about the Maple Leafs and the Senators.

“Calgary is trying to do this as quietly as possible.” In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @JeffMarek discuss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Jacob Markstrom and the Flames, + more! : https://t.co/fhguXldMCT Presented by @GMCcanada pic.twitter.com/m3ouuazIiS – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 9, 2024

The Maple Leafs are looking for a goaltender, and to be able to count on Markstrom and Joseph Woll as a duo next year would be good for trying to win at least one round in the playoffs.Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving offered Markstrom his contract in Calgary when he was GM of the Flames.

As for the Senators, we know they want to get out of the rebuild, and Joonas Korpisalo isn’t the guy to do it. Having a guy of Markstrom’s calibre would be ideal.

The Ottawa Senators have studied Jacob Markstrom as an option for troubled goaltending https://t.co/EudddE7zz4 via @ottawacitizen – Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 10, 2024

Bruce Garrioch (Ottawa Citizen ) talks about a hefty price tag for a goalie who will be available in two years: a first-round pick and a good youngster. But no one is surprised here since Markstrom is one of the best in his profession.In either case, the goaltender would have to want to play in Ontario, as he has a no-movement clause in his contract. We know he was planning to say yes to the Devils, but what about the Maple Leafs? What about the Senators?

It’s not impossible to think he might say no to the Sens, you know.

In gusto

– All the better.

Paris 2024 | Legislative elections in France “won’t disrupt the Olympics”, says Thomas Bach https://t.co/qlUtqjuGve – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 10, 2024

– Wayne Gretzky praises Panthers captain.

“No. 16 is the best defensive hockey player I’ve seen since Bryan Trottier.” – Wayne Gretzky Aleksander Barkov was humbled to hear the Great One’s comments about him during Game 1 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xL7OSeKplt – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2024

– Did you enjoy the Grand Prix?