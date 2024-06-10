Aatos Koivu and the Canadian: “one of his best interviews ever”.

Drafting a “son of” into the NHL always has an added attraction. After all, these guys know poutine.

It’s a bit like dealing with a butcher who took over his father’s business, or a construction guy who learned from his old man: being born into it helps.

That’s why Tij Iginla is so highly regarded. He won’t be paralyzed when he meets NHL stars, having grown up around NHL players via his father Jarome.

All this to say that Saku Koivu’s son, Aatos, is in this situation. He’s not the most sought-after prospect, but his family name makes him a real eye-catcher.

This is especially true in Montreal, where his father was captain of the Canadiens for many years.

We know he’s not necessarily a target with the Flanelle’s biggest selections, but Koivu could still find himself, if the stars align, with his father’s team.

Journalist Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec) was at the NHL combine and confirms that the young man, who wants to make his own name and not just ride on his father’s coattails, had a good interview with Habs representatives.

Meet Saku Koivu’s son, who wishes one day people would stop calling him “Saku Koivu’s son”. And, yes, he did meet the Habs. https://t.co/Qk7QTqp1kL – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 9, 2024

Koivu, who left Montreal when he was three, says things went well with the Habs and that he had a good feeling when he left the club’s interview room.

They’re good guys, respectful. I think it was one of the best interviews I’ve had all week. – Aatos Koivu on his interview with the Canadiens

In particular, he liked the people at the Habs.

At 6’1, the center has averaged about one point per game this season. He’s a potential fit for what the Habs are trying to find, which is a good-sized guys to add depth at center.

It remains to be seen whether Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton will choose him.

