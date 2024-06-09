Eric Engels would like to see Hutson, Mailloux and Reinbacher start the season in Laval

Eric Engels would like to see Hutson, Mailloux and Reinbacher start the season in LavalAuteur: cbrown
After all, there will be a number of defensemen pushing for an NHL job… And we know how tough the battle will be, because the Habs are well-endowed at that position.
There are some youngsters to keep an eye on: Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux may be ready to face the music, but they’ll have to compete for their place.
In the eyes of Eric Engels, who appeared on the Sick Podcast, there’s no need for urgency.
For him, if Mailloux, Hutson and Reinbacher start the season in the American League, it’s no big deal…
What’s the hurry? – Eric Engels
Is it possible that Hutson, Mailloux and Reinbacher all start the season in Laval?#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @EricEngels pic.twitter.com/OzGkdQE6ik
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 9, 2024
Because the Habs won’t be able to compete for a playoff spot next year… And because the NHL isn’t a development league.
That’s what takes good teams to the next level.
Because if Lane Hutson shows he can be (very) good at the top level in his first year in the pros, I’m less interested in seeing him dominate the AHL.
It’s a similar story with Logan Mailloux, who had a great campaign with the Rocket last season.
It’s different with Reinbacher because he’s just arrived from Europe. That said, he was also good at the end of last season in Laval…
