Skip to content
News

Dossier Martin Necas: “I’m not sure the Habs have what the Hurricanes want”

 Auteur: ewilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Dossier Martin Necas: “I’m not sure the Habs have what the Hurricanes want”
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Martin Necas has been a popular name in the hockey world for some time now. Chances seem good that he’ll be leaving Carolina this summer, and one wonders if a deal isn’t imminent.

Remember that earlier this week, Frank Seravalli said he wouldn’t be surprised if everything was settled by Saturday.

In Montreal, it’s getting a lot of attention because the Habs seem to have their noses in the matter. We know that the club wants to solidify its forward group, and Necas would be a good step forward.

As long as his father doesn’t derail everything, of course.

But this lunchtime, Elliotte Friedman made his rounds on The Jeff Marek Show, and during his appearance, he made the following statement:

I’m not sure the Habs have what the Hurricanes want [in return for Necas]. – Elliotte Friedman

The Habs aren’t the only ones in this situation, Friedman believes: he used the same phrase to refer to the Canucks, who don’t seem to have what the Canes are looking for.

The question now is, what exactly are the Hurricanes looking for? You’d think they wouldn’t be looking for young defensemen (because the Habs have plenty of those), and that leads me to wonder if the Canes aren’t looking for an established NHL forward to replace the Czech’s eventual departure.

Because the Habs don’t really have any to give… unless they give Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook, for example. But then again, that would be a bit counterproductive, given that these guys are part of the future in town.

What is clear, however, is that the Hurricanes know what they’re looking for… and that the price is high. It’s pure speculation here, but if the club is looking for something like an established forward and a first-round pick, it’d start to get expensive.

In the same segment, Friedman reports that Necas could be traded before the Hurricanes even hire a GM. He says the team’s next GM won’t be making the bulk of the decisions anyway (which has put off some candidates), and it feels like team owner Tom Dundon has both hands on the wheel.

We’ll have to keep an eye on that, but Friedman’s comments suggest that the chances of Necas becoming a member of the Habs are slim at best.

Anything can change in a phone call, of course… but I wouldn’t put an old $2 on it.

In gusts

JiC would rather see the Habs get Necas than Trevor Zegras.

– I agree.

– That would be the same cap hit percentage as Carey Price when he signed his big contract.

– His impact on Quebec society is immense.

– He’ll be able to fly in Montreal this weekend.

– The German continues to make progress at Roland-Garros.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content