Skip to content
News

Tyler Bertuzzi and Maple Leafs discuss contract extension

 Auteur: jdavis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Tyler Bertuzzi and Maple Leafs discuss contract extension
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently made a head coaching change, having fired Sheldon Keefe.

Craig Berube will take over, bringing a coaching style quite different from Keefe.

Berube is a fiery coach who loves feisty, physical players.

Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi are both up for re-signing this summer, and they fit perfectly with his style of play.

According to David Pagnotta, we’ve learned that Bertuzzi and the Leafs are currently discussing a contract extension.

The Leafs have several players set to become free agents this summer.

In addition to Bertuzzi and Domi, Toronto also has to deal with Ilya Samsonov, TJ Brodie, Joel Edmundson, Timothy Liljegren and Nicholas Robertson, according to CapFriendly.

And the club has only $18.5 million under the salary cap.

The latter two are restricted free agents, but the others will become free as air on July 1 if they don’t extend their contracts with the Toronto team.

There’s plenty of work to be done, but Bertuzzi and Domi are very much appreciated in Toronto, and rightly so.

They’re talented players who constantly upset the opposition.

Many Maple Leafs fans want Domi and Bertuzzi back, and understandably so.

They had some great moments on the first line alongside Auston Matthews at the end of the season and in the playoffs.

Between what the fans want and what management can do, it often varies.

It’s going to be very complicated to extend all these players with the little money available under the payroll.

One thing’s for sure: Bertuzzi and Domi are valued and would be a great fit in Craig Berube’s system.

In Brief

– Listen now.

– Paul Maurice continues to fill his jar with bad words.

– Let’s just say Jacob Trouba already looked better than he did on the first goal of this game… But what a shot from Bennett.

– A first goal in almost three years for the Quebecer.

– What a hard-hitting knockout.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content