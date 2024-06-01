Tyler Bertuzzi and Maple Leafs discuss contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently made a head coaching change, having fired Sheldon Keefe.

Craig Berube will take over, bringing a coaching style quite different from Keefe.Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi are both up for re-signing this summer, and they fit perfectly with his style of play.

According to David Pagnotta, we’ve learned that Bertuzzi and the Leafs are currently discussing a contract extension.

It’s still very early in the process to project where this will go, but the #LeafsForever have started contract discussions with pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 1, 2024

The Leafs have several players set to become free agents this summer.And the club has only $18.5 million under the salary cap.

The latter two are restricted free agents, but the others will become free as air on July 1 if they don’t extend their contracts with the Toronto team.

There’s plenty of work to be done, but Bertuzzi and Domi are very much appreciated in Toronto, and rightly so.

They’re talented players who constantly upset the opposition.

Bertuzzi is exactly the type of player Berube wants. He will have a better year with a coach who appreciates the tough side of his game. Sign him… and his buddy Max will follow! First line with 34 was #Leafs #LeafsForever https://t.co/1imOkvaKKY pic.twitter.com/tXw1qIm7Fp – Robb Ellis (@Robb_Ellis) June 1, 2024

Many Maple Leafs fans want Domi and Bertuzzi back, and understandably so.They had some great moments on the first line alongside Auston Matthews at the end of the season and in the playoffs.Between what the fans want and what management can do, it often varies.

It’s going to be very complicated to extend all these players with the little money available under the payroll.

One thing’s for sure: Bertuzzi and Domi are valued and would be a great fit in Craig Berube’s system.

