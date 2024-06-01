Martin Necas: his father’s comments must worry the Habs

Over the past ten days or so, there’s been a lot of talk in the NHL about Martin Necas. The Hurricanes forward seems to be on his way out, and in Montreal, the fact that he’s been linked to the Habs is the talk of the town.

I’m not his biggest fan, but it’s true that he would add a bit of offensive talent to a team that needs it.

Just yesterday, on NHL Network, David Pagnotta chatted a bit about the forward’s situation, reminding us once again that the Habs have their noses in the matter.

And in his speech, Pagnotta makes an interesting point: beyond the Hurricanes’ salary situation, another factor behind the trade rumors surrounding Necas is the fact that his father has openly said in the media that his son wants to be traded.

In the same interview, his father had also stated that Necas wants an important role on a team, that of playing on the first line and on the first wave of the power play. And that, to me, is something the Habs have to worry about.

We know that the Habs have been trying to build a new culture for the past few months. Cole Caufield mentioned before the start of last season that the guys who didn’t want to be in town could leave, and we want to create an esprit de corps within this young group.

To go and get a guy who’s already decided what role he wants to play, it seems to me, would be counterproductive in that respect.

And even if Necas’ father misreported his son’s words, the Montreal market is a different reality than the one in Raleigh. In the event that Necas arrives in town (with a big contract) and doesn’t perform, will the father go to the media to whine about Martin St-Louis’ system and the role he reserves for his son?

It could quickly become a distraction.

Needless to say, Necas would improve the Habs’ forward group, which could benefit from another top-6 player. And in fact, maybe Martin St-Louis’ system would help Necas produce more than Rod Brind’Amour’s.

That said, such talk from the old man is a red flag in my book. I can’t wait to see how the Habs handle the matter… and, above all, whether they’ll pay the big price, whether it’s Arber Xhekaj or the club’s big blue-line prospects.

