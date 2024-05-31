Frank Seravalli: “Mitch Marner versus Seth Jones (one-on-one), who says no?”

Although Mitch Marner was spotted chatting with Craig Berube in a café last week, that doesn’t mean his future is guaranteed in Toronto.

In fact, it’s mostly his name that comes up when there’s talk of a possible deal for the Leafs this summer.

And that’s not changing right now.

Frank Seravalli appeared on the “Big Show” podcast and the Daily Faceoff tipster said out loud that the chances of Marner staying in the Queen City are very slim.

So he created a proposed deal that would send Marner to Chicago… And bring Seth Jones to Toronto.

Seravalli: One team that makes a ton of sense for me for Mitch Marner, the Chicago Blackhawks. Host: What are the Blackhawks sending back to Toronto? Seravalli: Does Seth Jones interest you at all? Straight up Marner for Jones, who says no? (Big Show) – Taj (@taj1944) May 31, 2024

For him, even if the two players are traded for each other, it could make sense for both clubs :

Seravalli called Seth Jones a “first defenseman” and in Toronto, the blue line needs to be improved because the club’s defense was inconsistent last season.

It’s often the same problem over there, though.

For Hawks fans, the proposal is a salivating one: the club would have the opportunity to get its hands on an excellent forward…

But above all, the club would have the chance to surround Connor Bedard, a guy who scores goals, with one of the best playmakers in the entire NHL.After all, Marner has (on average) 55 assists per season since the start of his big-league career, and he could be a real asset to a sniper like Bedard.

It could also work out in terms of salary, because Seth Jones earns less annually ($9.5 M)… But the difference is that he still has six seasons left on his current contract.

The deal expires at the end of the 2029-2030 season, and that’s a long time for a defenseman who seems to have been slowing down for a year or two now.

As for Marner, he’ll be as free as a bird next summer (2025).

That’s where I think Brad Treliving’s interest could be curbed.

Yes, in a way it would help improve the defense, but does the Leafs’ GM want to be stuck with a bad contract for that long?

Unless the Hawks decide to keep part of Jones’ salary, but even then… Is today’s Seth Jones worth it?

