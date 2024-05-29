Series highlights: Panthers take everyone back to square one

Series highlights: Panthers take everyone back to square oneAuteur: dmiller
The @FlaPanthers earned the quick overtime win as the Eastern Conference Final heads back to Madison Square Garden tied 2-2. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/ehwLkaMdNz pic.twitter.com/aToCi3GN5g
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 29, 2024
What a story! The American didn’t collect a point, but let’s just say New York is very happy to have him back.
HE’S IN
Blake Wheeler is BACK in the Rangers lineup after being out since February 15th. pic.twitter.com/wBRoxL5zD8
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 29, 2024
He batted it in! #StanleyCup https://t.co/GivwHZiuyz pic.twitter.com/UfHNpjKlqm
– NHL (@NHL) May 29, 2024
However, Quebec’s Alexis Lafrenière brought everyone back to square one with this goal.
You gotta watch this one again… #StanleyCup https://t.co/bUwmVHKZ1G pic.twitter.com/PPX9VFN8mz
– NHL (@NHL) May 29, 2024
At the start of the fourth period, Florida’s captain escaped and was restrained. However, the official didn’t award a penalty shot, which didn’t sit well with many people.
Should’ve been a penalty shot but Cats will take the W on the PP! pic.twitter.com/7CRSQ3iAcY
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 29, 2024
SAM REINHART OVERTIME HERO
Florida ties the series.
(: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/7QUdxzydBm
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 29, 2024
Overtime
– He was spectacular throughout.
Igor’s making saves at the bottom of the circle pic.twitter.com/vSGRZn4Mx9
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 29, 2024
– He’s not making friends.
Rempe giving Okposo the finger wave pic.twitter.com/XYhKDH5tNm
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 29, 2024
– This is a first.
Chris Kreider throwing Tkachuk’s mouth guard into some nachos in the lower bowl is the greatest moment of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/QmcFFeDK3z
– Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 29, 2024
– Scorers of the game.
– The Stars will have the opportunity to push the Oilers to the brink.