Series highlights: Panthers take everyone back to square one

Last night, the Rangers and Panthers faced off in Florida in game four of their series.New York could have put Florida to the sword.However, the visitors were unable to do so. Cats win 3-2 in overtime.Out of the lineup since February 15 due to injury, Blake Wheeler made his return to action.

What a story! The American didn’t collect a point, but let’s just say New York is very happy to have him back.

In the second period, with the game tied, the home side took the lead.Who better to score than Carter Verhaeghe?

However, Quebec’s Alexis Lafrenière brought everyone back to square one with this goal.

What a play by Adam Fox on the sequence.This game went into overtime.

At the start of the fourth period, Florida’s captain escaped and was restrained. However, the official didn’t award a penalty shot, which didn’t sit well with many people.

Overtime

Nevertheless, the club took advantage of the power play and tied the series 2-2.Sam Reinhart, the hero.The series now turns to New York.The next meeting will be played on Thursday, 8pm, at Madison Square Garden.

