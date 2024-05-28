Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Stars come from behind thanks to Jason Robertson’s hat trick

Last night was a big game.

The Stars and Oilers faced off in Edmonton in Game 3.

In the end, it was the visitors who prevailed, 5-3.

Yet the Oilers were in full control of the game.

In the second period, they led 2-0, but that’s when the Stars opened the machine.

First, Jason Robertson broke the ice.

Less than three minutes later, Robo created the tie, his second of the match.

And Wyatt Johnston, a minute later, gave his team the lead for the first time in the match.

On his return to the lineup, Adam Henrique tied the game late in the second period.

This crazy game was back to square one.

Midway through the third period, Robertson took matters into his own hands.

He completed the hat trick from behind the net.

Dallas didn’t look back afterwards and won a big game on the road.

The Texas team now leads the series 2-1. The next duel will be presented in Edmonton at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

