Series wrap-up: Stars come from behind thanks to Jason Robertson’s hat trick

Series wrap-up: Stars come from behind thanks to Jason Robertson’s hat trickAuteur: esmith
A fast three-goal outburst and a hat trick by Jason Robertson helped the @DallasStars take their first series lead of the 2024 Western Conference Final. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/EbEna0R6BJ pic.twitter.com/do59igbQOD
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 28, 2024
In the second period, they led 2-0, but that’s when the Stars opened the machine.
HINTZ WITH THE TEE-UP FOR THE J-ROB CLAPPER pic.twitter.com/9LiDtNI4Pe
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 28, 2024
WYATT JOHNSTON GIVES DALLAS THE LEAD
THREE UNANSWERED GOALS.
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/S6Bu8sX1Mr
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 28, 2024
HENRIQUE… IT’S TIED
What. A. Game.
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/ahxfpArz5L
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 28, 2024
Sneaky #StanleyCup https://t.co/T2xjIrtLvi pic.twitter.com/M1v7qT2dSj
– NHL (@NHL) May 28, 2024
Dallas didn’t look back afterwards and won a big game on the road.
Overtime
– It’s hard to play against the Stars.
Leon Draisaitl in round 3 so far:
Game 1 – 1g | 0a | 1pt
Game 2 – 0g | 0a | 0pts
Game 3 – 0g | 0a | 0pts
…What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/actJ7wwz9m
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 28, 2024
– The end of the series.
Not the dumper save pic.twitter.com/LKp4BHIrd2
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 28, 2024
– Scorers of the evening.
– The Rangers can push the Panthers to the brink tonight.