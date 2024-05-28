It’s official: Don Waddell hired by the Blue Jackets (as GM)Auteur: dmiller
It’s been rumored for a few days, but now it’s official.
The former Carolina native will ultimately become the new GM of the Blue Jackets, while also serving as the club’s President of Hockey Operations:
DONE DEAL
We have signed Don Waddell to a multi-year contract to serve as our club’s president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor.
Please join us in welcoming Don to the #CBJ Family!
https://t.co/PfDuyo3KX5 pic.twitter.com/PveTYyQ2kw
– Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) May 28, 2024
More details to come…