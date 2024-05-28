Skip to content
It’s official: Don Waddell hired by the Blue Jackets (as GM)

 Auteur: dmiller
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

It’s been rumored for a few days, but now it’s official.

The Blue Jackets have announced the hiring of Don Waddell, who left the Hurricanes a few days ago.

The former Carolina native will ultimately become the new GM of the Blue Jackets, while also serving as the club’s President of Hockey Operations:

More details to come…

