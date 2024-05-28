Connor Bedard’s playing time with Team Canada: André Tourigny defends himself

Connor Bedard’s playing time with Team Canada: André Tourigny defends himselfAuteur: ataylor
The World Hockey Championship is now behind us. Canada didn’t manage to get its hands on a medal during the tournament, for those who missed it.
However, what really caught the eye during the tournament was Connor Bedard’s playing time. After all, towards the end of the tournament, he was mainly used as André Tourigny’s 13th forward.
Here’s his playing time during the tournament.
- Match of May 26 – 10:13
- May 25 game – 13:04
- May 23 match – 12:00
- May 21 match – 8:08
- May 19th match – 10:04
- May 18 match – 13:19
- May 16th – 14:30
- May 14th – 16:00
- May 12 match – 14:54
- May 11 match – 15:32
Because the young man still found a way to get eight points (including five goals) in ten games, the situation attracted a lot of national attention. It’s only natural.
New, for @TheAthletic: Inside Connor Bedard’s IIHF World Hockey Championship debut … where he found a bright spotlight, hard hockey and a lot of weird questions. https://t. co/xNZ08dK0r9https://t.co/xNZ08dK0r9
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 27, 2024
But do you think the criticism of Team Canada coach André Tourigny kept him up at night?
André Tourigny responds to criticism of Connor Bedard’s use at the World Hockey Championship.
True to form, @BearTourigny goes straight to the point!
Les Amateurs de sports with @LangloisMario
98.5 FM | https://t.co/ombAm7kUz5
pic.twitter.com/NmloIx3c9V
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 28, 2024
While Tourigny has the final say on his lineup, it’s not as if he made the decision to cut the youngster playing time and place him as the 13th forward all by himself.
Jon Cooper, Doug Armstrong, Rick Nash, Kyle Dubas, Dean Evason, Jay Woodcroft, Steve Ott and many other names less familiar to the public were all among those chatting about the guys’ playing time on the ice.
The Bear doesn’t give a damn about the opinions of those who didn’t watch the tournament and who only criticize the score sheet.
As you may have noticed, Bedard hasn’t really complained publicly about his playing time. He understood the role he had around quality NHL veterans who have more springs under their belts than he does.
