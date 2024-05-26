Canada loses bronze medal match

Canada was in action today at the World Championships.

With a win, the Canadian team secured the bronze medal…

But it was not to be an easy task, as they faced Sweden.It was the Swedes who opened the scoring, courtesy of Carl Grundstrom.

Sweden’s first goal came in the first period, and it wasn’t until the second period that Canada got on the scoreboard.

Dylan Cozens scored, his 9th goal of the tournament:Both clubs went into the locker room after the second period with the score tied 1-1.

That said, André Tourigny’s men quickly got going in the third, and Pierre-Luc Dubois took advantage to give his team the lead :

Dubois’ goal, however, proved to be Canada’s last moment of glory of the tournament.

Sweden then took control of the game… as Erik Karlsson and Grundstrom (again) took turns scoring to give Sweden the lead:

Canada tried everything late in the game, as André Tourigny pulled his goalie in favor of a sixth skater…

But the strategy failed.Marcus Johansson scored in an empty net to give his country the bronze medal.The game ended 4-2.

This means that Canada is going home empty-handed… despite all the talent in the squad.

What a shame.As a final reminder, Kaiden Guhle did not play for Canada.

The Canadiens’ defenseman was injured in the semi-final, and André Tourigny decided to spare him by using 14 forwards against the Swedes.