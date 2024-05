Sheldon Keefe has been hired as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils pic.twitter.com/V3BGEvRDJb – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 22, 2024

Big news in the last few minutes in the NHL, as former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has just been hired by the New Jersey Devils.He succeeds Lindy Ruff as head coach of the Devils.Details to follow.Keefe wasted no time finding a new job in the NHL.