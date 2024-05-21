Skip to content
Cayden Lindstrom: medical reports to be sent to all 32 teams

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

There’s no doubt that Cayden Lindstrom is one of the best players in the next NHL draft.

He’s big, imposing and has good hands. He’s got it all, so much so that he’sbeen compared to none other than Eric Lindros. Let’s hope he doesn’t refuse to play for the team that drafts him…

As with every hopeful, however, there are question marks. In his case, injuries are a concern. Fortunately, medical reports will be sent to all 32 teams to reassure them. This is what Scott Wheeler has to say in an excellent article.

These reports will be sent by Wasserman Hockey, the agency representing the player. One report will be written by Lindstrom’s physiotherapist, Ryan Murray, and the other by the doctor who helped the forward heal.

These reports are completely unbiased, but Lindstrom’s agent Daren Hermiston is confident that both medical professionals will confirm that the field hockey player will be 100% fit for training camp and will not require further surgery. This is all very good news, but perhaps these reports will convince teams ahead of Montreal to select him.

We know that the Habs seem very interested in the player, who was ranked as the third-best prospect by the league’s Central Scouting not long ago.

This year, injuries have somewhat slowed down the 6-foot-3 monster. Indeed, before Christmas, he was on track for 98 points in the WHL, but a back and hand injury put an end to his regular season. He came back in the playoffs, but only collected two points in four short games.

Despite some fairly major injuries, he’ll soon be back in top form. His agent confirmed that he goes to the gym five times a week and jumps on the ice three times a week.

The principal interested party also had something to say:

I’m not there yet, but I think I will be soon. – Cayden Lindstrom, during a phone call with The Athletic

