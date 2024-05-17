Martin Necas: the Hurricanes won’t offer him the contract he wants, according to Friedman

Martin Necas: the Hurricanes won’t offer him the contract he wants, according to FriedmanAuteur: mgarcia
Here’s a summary of their playoff runs in recent years.
In short, there’s clearly something not working with this group, so we can expect big changes starting this summer.
Big decisions will have to be made by the Hurricanes’ staff, starting with who they want to give a new contract to.
When we look at the Canes’ CapFriendly roster, the first thing we notice is that the Canes have a total of eight players who will be uncompensated free agents (UFAs) next July 1ᵉʳ if they don’t sign a Carolina contract by then.
With $27 million available under the salary cap, the Canes will have to make choices, as they clearly won’t be able to re-sign all 14 players at fair value.
In fact, according to renowned tipster Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes won’t offer Necas the contract he wants, so he could very well leave Carolina.
Indeed, Friedman explained in the most recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast that in his opinion, and based on what he’s heard, it won’t work out between Necas and the Hurricanes.
Necas, 25, will surely want to sign a long-term contract with a fairly hefty salary in the $6-7M per year range, and that’s something the Hurricanes won’t/can’t give him.
Why won’t they?
If a deal is signed (Guentzel could get in the $9M per year range), chances are the Hurricanes won’t sign Necas to the contract he wants.
However, it’s clear that the Canes won’t let Necas go for free.
Since he’s a free agent WITH restrictions and arbitration rights, the Canes will qualify him, and will surely try to trade him.
It’s not every day that a 25-year-old who has already scored 71 points in one NHL season becomes available.
In fact, Necas’ name has often been linked to the Montreal Canadiens.
In short, we’ll have to keep an eye on this one, as we could very well see Necas change address and, who knows, perhaps move to Montreal.
En Rafale
– Speaking of Necas, he’s currently joining the Czech Republic at the World Championship.
Martin Necas is heading to join Czechia at the World Championship.
The team has two games remaining in Group A play after today and their roster currently features former #Canes Ondrej Kase and Petr Mrazek. https://t.co/wznNSrjOX3
– Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 17, 2024
– Interesting. A youngster receives outstanding player status in the BCHL for the first time in league history.
Pretty curious to see how this changes things moving forward.
Is 2010 Liam Pue next?
Since the BCHL is operating outside of Hockey Canada’s structure, does that mean they could do this with a 15-year-old player from Ontario, Quebec a year before those leagues even draft them? https://t.co/RZKqPJLoJk
– Guy Flaming (@TPS_Guy) May 17, 2024
– Read more.
In 2019, the Blues produced one of the great turnarounds in modern NHL history.
A big reason how was Craig Berube. And now he’ll have an even larger but still flailing ship to steer back on course.@joshuakloke with more:https://t.co/9OetG3eWQq pic.twitter.com/uUykPd4sEF
– The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) May 17, 2024
– Ducks sign Rodwin Dion.
#Ducks sign Rodwin Dionicio to a three-year entry-level deal
– Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) May 17, 2024