CDM: Cole Caufield scores his first two goals in a U.S. victory

 Auteur: ataylor
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

While we analyze in detail everything that’s happening in this exciting second round of the National Hockey League playoffs, the World Championship continues in the Czech Republic.

So far, it’s been a very good tournament, with several games being played each day.

Indeed, there were four games today, including one between the USA and Poland.

Unsurprisingly, despite some strong opposition from Poland, the USA won 4-1.

The highlight of the game was obviously the fine performance of Montreal Canadiens striker Cole Caufield, who scored twice in the match – his first two goals of the tournament.

Here are Caufield’s two goals in this match.

It’s reassuring to see the Habs maverick find the back of the net, even if it is against Poland, as his disappointing performances had some worried.

The American forward seemed to develop a nice chemistry with Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk today, as the Habs and Ottawa Senators representatives played on the same line.

Tkachuk picked up an assist on each of Caufield’s two goals.

The Habs forward now has four points (two goals, two assists) in five games at the World Championship so far.

That’s good for his résumé if he’s to make the U.S. national team for the next Winter Olympics.

In short, Caufield helped the U.S. to a victory (not the most convincing, but still), which now places the U.S. second in Group B behind Sweden, and just ahead of Germany and Slovakia (of Juraj Slafkovsky).

In the Rafale

– It’s now official. He was the favorite as mentioned this morning.

– To be continued.

– The Montreal Canadiens’ representatives stand out at the World Championship.

– In this afternoon’s other match, Czechia blanked Austria.

– Unbelievable.

