Chris Kreider: from Carey Price to his hat trick… or how to transform yourself in 10 years

Chris Kreider: from Carey Price to his hat trick… or how to transform yourself in 10 yearsAuteur: jwilliams
They needed three games to win the final game of the series, as the Hurricanes didn’t go down easily after trailing 3-0 in the series.
If the Rangers won yesterday’s game, it was really thanks to Chris Kreider. The Rangers forward scored a hat trick to erase a two-goal deficit and put his club in the driver’s seat.
Losing 3-1 or leading 4-3 isn’t exactly the same game, let’s face it.
The irony is that Chris Kreider did it on May 16, 2024. But (almost) 10 years to the day, on May 17, 2014, Chris Kreider was also making a name for himself in the playoffs… but not for the same reasons.
We remember this, don’t we?
On this day 10 years ago, this happened.
The biggest “what if” in Carey’s career in my opinion.pic.twitter.com/tkWlP2iq52
– Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) May 17, 2024
Basically, the Rangers player, who was already a good field hockey player (better than Louis Leblanc, in any case…), simply applied what everyone not named Brad Marchand refuses to say: in the playoffs, you want to hurt your opponent.
He’s also saying that those who don’t like it have no place in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/nXXXUXUOtm
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 16, 2024
He’s capable of putting a club on his back and taking the Rangers to the next level.
If the Rangers make it all the way to top honors, should Chris Kreider be considered for the Conn Smythe #kreider #Rangers #playoffs #connsmythe pic.twitter.com/2iMSLlqO2b
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 17, 2024
47 playoff goals for the Rangers is a franchise record, far ahead of Rod Gilbert’s 34 or Mark Messier’s 29. The Rangers are happy to have him, we agree.
In gusto
– Happy listening.
@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard
On the menu?
Jordan Romano in demand?
Shota Imanaga dominates
Yankees on fire
Phillies vs Braves
Enjoy https://t.co/FtefYRIMqQ
– Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 17, 2024
– Ouch.
Maxim Lapierre missed one curfew in his career…and ran into the son of the Habs owner that night!
He redeemed himself the next day with a hat trick:
“I was so stressed I became a scorer for 60 minutes!”
At de @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/cfnaAbzDfa
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 17, 2024
– André Tourigny at the Olympiques? [RDS]
– Big story.
Scottie Scheffler arrested on his way to the PGA Championship https://t.co/JituiTJ6to
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 17, 2024
– Really?
If the Blue Jays want to sell, the starter could bring in (very) big money. https://t.co/kh0G2Df6ye
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 17, 2024