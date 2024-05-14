A couple of LAK-related notes:
– Marc Bergevin, hired as senior advisor to GM Rob Blake in January 2022 is in consideration for the open Blue Jackets GM role.
– No talks with Matt Roy’s camp on contract extension but expect them to occur in June prior to Free Agent Frenzy.
– Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) May 14, 2024
Marc Bergevin considered for Columbus GM job
At the moment, there’s a lot of talk about coaches looking for work, but little about the managers who could fill the only GM position available: the one in Columbus.
And according to journalist Dennis Bernstein on Twitter, Marc Bergevin’s name is currently being bandied about to take over as GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
This isn’t the first time Bergevin’s name has been bandied about. When the Blue Jackets fired Jarmo Kekalainen, the possibility of the former Habs GM taking the job was raised.
Jeff Gorton was also considered because of the link between president John Davidson and Gorton, but the Canadiens’ VP clearly has no intention of leaving Montreal.
It’s better than not being a GM, but I sincerely wonder if Bergevin, who likes things to work his way, would like to have a hockey operations boss.
If Bergevin were to take over as GM, he’d still have a French-speaking coach, like in Montreal. Speaking of the wolf, Pascal Vincent must be looking forward to finding out more about his future.
Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson fired by the @CanadiensMTL @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 28, 2021
The two were a great pair and you’d think they’d be happy to work together again. Maybe it’s even Timmins who’s pushing for him to get the Columbus job.
