News

Assistance program: Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least six months

 Auteur: ataylor
Assistance program: Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least six months
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Big news in the NHL.

We’ve just learned that Valeri Nichushkin has once again been placed on the assistance program. This time, he’s been placed in what’s known as Stage 3 of the program, which has the effect of suspending him (without pay) for six months.

If he wants to come back, he’ll have to apply and be approved.

Details to follow…

