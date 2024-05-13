Assistance program: Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least six months

Big news in the NHL.

We’ve just learned that Valeri Nichushkin has once again been placed on the assistance program. This time, he’s been placed in what’s known as Stage 3 of the program, which has the effect of suspending him (without pay) for six months.

If he wants to come back, he’ll have to apply and be approved.

NHL & NHLPA announced Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin is now in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program. As a result, Nichushkin will be suspended without pay for a minimum of six months, then can apply for reinstatement. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 14, 2024

Details to follow…