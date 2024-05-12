Winnipeg journalist (The Athletic) sees Nikolaj Ehlers being traded this summer

The @NHL celebrates Mother’s Day with a special feature on Mercedes Robertson, mother of @DallasStars forward Jason Robertson and @MapleLeafs forward Nicholas Robertson.
Full video: https://t.co/lsFerHCtu0 pic.twitter.com/mnDQliwgvJ
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 12, 2024
Winnipeg journalist (The Athletic) sees Nikolaj Ehlers being traded this summerAuteur: sjones
The Winnipeg outfit had started the series well, winning the first game…
After all, Kevin Cheveldayoff acquired Sean Monahan AND Tyler Toffoli to help his club go all the way… Two guys who could leave this summer via the free agent market.
So we’re expecting some changes in Winnipeg this summer because the Jets’ current formula isn’t working.
Murat Ates, who covers the team in Winnipeg for The Athletic, opens the door in a text for Nikolaj Ehlers to change address…
How *should* the Winnipeg Jets play?
It’s a big question and it starts with an assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the current teamhttps://t.co/1VfA49Bc7O
– Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) May 10, 2024
He finished last season with 61 points in 82 games…
And to have seen him play so much this season is great news in itself, because he’s had to miss several games in recent seasons due to injury.
We’re talking about an excellent skater, a player with great vision and a guy who can score goals.
He’s really an offensive player, basically… But he also has great defensive qualities, because he’s used on the short-handed side with the Jets:
Especially when the Jets want a defenseman… and the Habs have a surplus on the blue line.
He has one year left on his contract ($6 million)… And it should be noted that Ehlers can submit to the Jets a list of 10 teams to which he would refuse to be traded.
The League has already served a warning to both teams, but that doesn’t seem to stop the Bruins head coach 🫢 https://t.co/w15Jf0CJTj
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 12, 2024
Tune in to the 2024 World Para Ice Hockey Championship today at https://t.co/383wXcext1 including the gold medal game between Team USA and Team Canada at 7:30p ET! #CelebratingAdaptiveHockey pic.twitter.com/bnZKgheV5i
– NHL (@NHL) May 12, 2024
Chad Kelly is currently not participating in team activities. The team’s focus is on training camp activities with the players available. Future updates will be provided as warranted.
– Toronto Argonauts Media Relations (@ArgonautsMR) May 12, 2024