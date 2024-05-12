IIHF severely sanctions Ivan Fedotov and CSKA Moscow

The @IIHFHockey levied significant sanctions against #Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov, CSKA Moscow and Russian Federation on Saturday. What impact will that have, if any, as #LetsGoFlyers would love to get their hands on top prospect Matvei Michkov? Link: https://t.co/njyGQYR601 pic.twitter.com/6e32anIq6c – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 12, 2024

After making the news for several bizarre stories (summarized here ) in Russia surrounding his potential departure from the KHL to the NHL, Ivan Fedotov finally joined the Philadelphia Flyers towards the end of the regular season.He played in three games for the Flyers, recording no wins.We all thought that this was the end of the huge saga surrounding the 27-year-old Russian goaltender, but it was not.Yesterday, we learned that the International Ice Hockey Federation had issued very severe sanctions against Fedotov for his entire saga, as well as against his KHL team, CSKA Moscow, and the Russian Hockey Federation.Frank Seravalli describes the sanctions.

All three parties – Fedotov, CSKA Moscow and the Russian hockey federation – violated the IIHF’s transfer agreements, leading to the numerous sanctions that have now been imposed.

Fedotov played in the KHL, in addition to signing a contract with CSKA Moscow, while he was under contract in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers.The IIHF therefore first sanctioned CSKA Moscow by implementing a ban on international transfers for 24 months, from August 11, 2024 to August 10, 2026.

In Fedotov’s case, the International Ice Hockey Federation first banned him on Saturday from representing Russia in any international competition, including the Olympic Games, for the next three years.

Secondly, the IIHF put in place a suspension against Fedotov, which will prevent him from playing in a professional league for six months, or one full season, when he leaves the NHL.And finally, the Russian hockey federation was fined one million Swiss francs, equivalent to $1.1 million US.In short, the Fedotov saga was far from over, as the IIHF made sure to punish all parties involved in breaking transfer agreements.

We’ll now have to keep a close eye on the situation of Matvei Michkov, who, still under contract for two years in the KHL, would like to/could join the Flyers as early as next season.

The sanctions that have just been handed down against Fedotov could put the brakes on developments in this case.The Flyers and Michkov would have to follow several rules in order to avoid this kind of sanction, given that Michkov could not have a KHL contract at the same time as an NHL contract with the Flyers.

In short, it’s something to keep an eye on, and I’ll leave you with Frank Seravalli’s text right here to find out more.

