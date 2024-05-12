IIHF severely sanctions Ivan Fedotov and CSKA Moscow

The @IIHFHockey levied significant sanctions against #Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov, CSKA Moscow and Russian Federation on Saturday.
What impact will that have, if any, as #LetsGoFlyers would love to get their hands on top prospect Matvei Michkov?
Link: https://t.co/njyGQYR601 pic.twitter.com/6e32anIq6c
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 12, 2024
IIHF severely sanctions Ivan Fedotov and CSKA MoscowAuteur: dmiller
All three parties – Fedotov, CSKA Moscow and the Russian hockey federation – violated the IIHF’s transfer agreements, leading to the numerous sanctions that have now been imposed.
In Fedotov’s case, the International Ice Hockey Federation first banned him on Saturday from representing Russia in any international competition, including the Olympic Games, for the next three years.
We’ll now have to keep a close eye on the situation of Matvei Michkov, who, still under contract for two years in the KHL, would like to/could join the Flyers as early as next season.
In short, it’s something to keep an eye on, and I’ll leave you with Frank Seravalli’s text right here to find out more.
In a gust
– Connor Bedard already has his third goal in two games.
CONNOR BEDARD HAS HIS THIRD GOAL IN TWO GAMES!
After review, Canada’s first goal of the game is good. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/YpKhs16jIx
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2024
– A situation the Bruins are still monitoring.
Montgomery said goaltender rest was a factor into his decision on a starter tonight. Will not reveal starter.
– Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 12, 2024
– Montreal has no room for error. Another defeat and the playoffs are over.
Montreal tried to emulate the Maroons of 1936 last night. Not as much overtime, same disappointing result.
Missed opportunities, inability to create traffic in front of the net, a questionable bench-cutting strategy and Boston leads 2-0. https://t.co/UOVLaHuJUS
– Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) May 12, 2024
– A good game for the young American.
Bryce Duke against Inter Miami:
8.2 (Sofascore)
90 minutes played
1 goal
2/3 shots on target
0/2 successful dribbles
83 balls touched
58/66 passes (88%)
5 key passes
2/3 deep passes
1/3 duels won
: Marvin Jerome#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/8MG2V8RFyo
– KAN FC (@kanfootballclub) May 12, 2024
– To be continued.
This would make a change from the many departures that have taken place in Washington. https://t.co/CLaJoXM4DT
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 12, 2024