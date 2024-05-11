Juraj Slafkovsky: “My back hurts because of the hotel bed”.

Boy, you can really see it in the slowed down version. Bennett’s left hand comes off the stick and the right hand smashes Brad Marchand in the head. Clear with the way Marchand’s head snaps afterward too https://t.co/bZuAn71ulB
While the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs occupies much of the attention of hockey fans, let’s not forget the World Hockey Championship, which has just begun.
In Slafkovsky’s case, well, he got the tournament off to a good start with a superb goal in a warm-up game, and yesterday he picked up two assists in Slovakia’s first game of the tournament, earning him the title of Slovak Player of the Game.
He had been angry with the referees during the game, and after the match, Slaf was in an even worse mood, even taking the opportunity to complain about his hotel bed.
Backache-inducing hotel beds and bad referees: there won’t be any easy ones https://t.co/nCTNFZuFBo
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 11, 2024
“My back hurts because of the hotel bed. I would have preferred to stay somewhere further away from the arena in something better. Unfortunately, that’s not my decision.” – Juraj Slafkovsky
In short, Slafkovsky let out all his frustration after losing to Germany, probably Slovakia’s closest competitor in this tournament.
Let’s see how Slafkovsky fares for the rest of the tournament, and whether he’ll find his bed more comfortable after a win.
Complaining about his bed isn’t ideal, but Slaf is still young and will learn to hold back his frustration more.
Slovakia’s next match is against Kazakhstan on Sunday.
En Rafale
– Exactly. I’d be happy with any of the four.
The more I think about it, the more optimistic I am about the draft.
Nick Bobrov has been criticized, but in hindsight, his selections seem to be paying off.
So if the Habs come out of the 1st round with either Demidov, Lindstrom, Iginla or Catton, I’m going to trust them and be happy.
– Trocheck is really having a great series.
Vincent Trocheck scores goals, helps run the power play, kills penalties, organizes teammate meals and a dozen things beyond that.
My feature on the @NYRangers do-it-all MVP, leading his current team in a series against his ex-teammates on the @Canes.https://t.co/Nh4FsCYySD
– Read about probably the best defenseman of his generation.
Why Avalanche’s Cale Makar is the ‘total package.’
Nicklas Lidstrom, Chris Chelios, Chris Pronger and Ray Bourque share their views on the electrifying Makar. My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/89AZ5jABUd
– A few statistics on Inter Miami.
Susceptible defensively when you can threaten them deep on the counter-attack.
8th worst defense.
18 goals allowed @cfmontreal and Redbulls are the only two teams to have beaten Miami to date ( 3-2 and 4-0)
