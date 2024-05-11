Average length of coaching tenure: NHL ranks last among professional leagues

a legit problem for the Oilers in Game 1 of this series + Round 1 – wrote a bit about it here: https://t.co/EqGNgNW0sb
– Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 11, 2024
Average length of coaching tenure: NHL ranks last among professional leaguesAuteur: dmiller
Well, because often, as soon as the results aren’t up to scratch, it’s the head coach who loses his job.
I asked Peter DeBoer about having 19 HC changes in the NHL since the end of last season:
“It’s insanity. We coach in an age where everyone talks about the modern athlete, building relationships in order to coach them. How do you do that with that kind of turnover? It’s like…
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2024
In short, being a head coach in the NHL is all the more difficult given that management’s patience is very, very thin.
The difference is glaringly obvious, as we can see that patience with head coaches is very thin in the NHL, and they very often take the blame for the team’s poor performance.
There’s this culture in the NHL that changing coaches will wake players up.
But, if the players aren’t good or don’t work hard enough, aren’t they the ones who should be changed?
Firing the head coach is an easy decision for team management, because it’s easy to blame the man at the helm.
It’s not for nothing that Martin St-Louis (who’s been around for just over two seasons) is already the 6ᵉ coach with the longest active tenure in the NHL.
Because in the NHL, it’s pretty much the same names over and over again.
To find out more, here’s Shayna Goldman’s excellent article.
In a gust
– Florida completely dominates the Bruins.
FLA-BOS thru 3 GP.
Shots: FLA, 105-61
Attempts: FLA, 224-132
– Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) May 11, 2024
– Images of Slafkovsky at practice today.
Source: https://t.co/NqOwlaYNFf
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 11, 2024
– She was sensational in the first game of the series. Game #2 will be one to watch today.
Goaltender Aerin Frankel stole the show for Boston in the opener, now Montreal will aim to even their PWHL semifinal series as they host Game 2 https://t.co/pWC82P2DHR
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 11, 2024
– What Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s next contract will look like.
Keep or Let Walk? How Penguins Should Handle Arbitration-Eligible RFAs https://t.co/eHg3rLFXOX
– Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) May 11, 2024
– Ouch.
Oliver Marmol’s men suffered their sixth straight setback yesterday, and this season is shaping up to be a pitiful one. https://t.co/3Qs56fX2mS
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 11, 2024