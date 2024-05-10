Skip to content
Maple Leafs

Two untouchables in Toronto: Matthews and Nylander

Credit: Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

We’ve been saying it a few times now.

It’s going to take some changes at the Leafs for the club to move forward…

Because right now, the recipe isn’t working.

The club lost (again) in the first round, and this is the last straw.

One wonders who might be leaving, though… because William Nylander and Auston Matthews have both signed lucrative contract extensions in the Queen City.

Speaking of which, Jeff Marek(32 Thoughts podcast) thinks they’re the only two untouchable players on the Leafs.

According to Marek, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly are on the market:

The idea of trading Rielly is completely stupid in my eyes… Because we’re talking about the only defenseman in Toronto who can make a difference on the ice.

The problem comes mainly from the front, where Marner AND Tavares have been blamed for the club’s failures.

The reason is simple: the guys don’t show up when it counts, and that makes a difference.

Brendan Shanahan spoke to the media today and his comments may be frustrating to fans in Toronto.

The thing is, the Leafs’ president came out with the same tape we often hear.

It’s my fault…

The results aren’t good enough…

It’s my responsibility to take the team further…

It was as if he was reading a message already written on a piece of paper.

Leafs management also spoke out on the hiring of the next coach.

Brad Treliving says the club wants to be thorough in its search for a new head coach, but he also added that executives are aware that there are other vacancies all over the National League.

In other words, Treliving said it could happen fairly quickly.

The Leafs have their work cut out for them, and they’ll clearly be one of the most interesting clubs to watch this summer.

Who’s staying? Who’s leaving? Who will be hired to replace Sheldon Keefe behind the bench?

It looks promising, at least.

