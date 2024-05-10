Two untouchables in Toronto: Matthews and Nylander

We’ve been saying it a few times now.

It’s going to take some changes at the Leafs for the club to move forward…

Because right now, the recipe isn’t working.

The club lost (again) in the first round, and this is the last straw.

One wonders who might be leaving, though… because William Nylander and Auston Matthews have both signed lucrative contract extensions in the Queen City.

Speaking of which, Jeff Marek(32 Thoughts podcast) thinks they’re the only two untouchable players on the Leafs.

According to Marek, Marner, Tavares and Rielly are “on the table” while Matthews and Nylander are untouchable. – Sports Fan (@PatCSportsFan) May 10, 2024

According to Marek, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly are on the market:

The idea of trading Rielly is completely stupid in my eyes… Because we’re talking about the only defenseman in Toronto who can make a difference on the ice.

The problem comes mainly from the front, where Marner AND Tavares have been blamed for the club’s failures.

The reason is simple: the guys don’t show up when it counts, and that makes a difference.

Brendan Shanahan spoke to the media today and his comments may be frustrating to fans in Toronto.

The thing is, the Leafs’ president came out with the same tape we often hear.

It’s my fault…

The results aren’t good enough…

It’s my responsibility to take the team further…

“The ultimate responsibility is on me. The accountability is on me. Our playoff results have not been good enough. That’s on me.” Brendan Shanahan on the Maple Leafs’ postseason struggles. pic.twitter.com/XhKeaXJgVv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2024

It was as if he was reading a message already written on a piece of paper.Leafs management also spoke out on the hiring of the next coach.Brad Treliving says the club wants to be thorough in its search for a new head coach, but he also added that executives are aware that there are other vacancies all over the National League.In other words, Treliving said it could happen fairly quickly.

The Leafs have their work cut out for them, and they’ll clearly be one of the most interesting clubs to watch this summer.

Who’s staying? Who’s leaving? Who will be hired to replace Sheldon Keefe behind the bench?

Round-up

It looks promising, at least.

– Will Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique play tonight?

Kris Knoblauch said Leon Draisaitl & Adam Henrique are game-time decisions. Both are expected to take warmups. Draisaitl said it will take “a lot” to keep him out. “Obviously, it’s an important time of year. We all want to be out there and be playing.“https://t.co/Fvv9YmWigu – Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) May 10, 2024

– At the very least.

Fortunately for the Colorado Avalanche, Devon Toews is fine despite a hard-hitting collision on Thursday.https://t.co/stWqiHSmaS – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 10, 2024

– He’s going to be good.

Simon Nemec had the second highest ice-time for Slovakia today with 20:11 TOI. He was second only to his D-man partner Martin Fehervay (21:15).#NJDevils – Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) May 10, 2024

– We’ve been talking about it for ages!