Quebec would have a team in the new Major Hockey League

I’m hearing that a good chunk of the venture capital is coming from…. Saudi Arabia.
Bauer is also apparently involved somehow.
As Steve reports, the league will have a $30M (!!!) salary cap. https://t.co/vu8IxqGQYw
A NEW pro hockey league is coming to North America! 3-on-3 Major League Hockey arrives THIS FALL! @Steve_Dangle has the details! pic.twitter.com/D1M2g9ci0x
We’re talking about a league with a $30 million payroll, i.e. $480 million for 16 clubs and an average of over $2 million per player. Rumour has it that a good part of the money will come from Saudi Arabia.
I don’t have the feeling, at the moment, that it will be like the World Association of the 1970s, since MLH won’t play by the same rules as NHL hockey.
It doesn’t remind me of LIV versus the PGA either, since the hockey league won’t have the means to match its ambitions. Only three players with a pro background will be allowed on each team.
With the possibility of making millions of dollars, I can see teams in the new league signing NHL players who can’t make it in the Bettman circuit… but I don’t see a Bobby Hull situation on the horizon. Not in the short term, at least.
I can, however, see a player like Carter Hart taking a chance, if he’s ever accepted.
Not to go too far down the rabbit hole but another train of thought took me to some members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team.
He only named provinces and states, but here’s what he came up with:
- Quebec
- Ontario
- British Columbia
- Saskatchewan
- New York
- California
- Arizona #Ironic
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- New England
- Nebraska
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Florida
He’s named 14 places and there will be 16 clubs. So some states/provinces will have two teams. Will it be in Quebec? I don’t know, but I’d put my money on New York and California.
I wonder if the club will be in Montreal or Quebec City, if we’re talking about big cities. If not, maybe it’s the kind of project that will go to Trois-Rivières or Sherbrooke, but I have my doubts.
Extension
Here are a few other things to note in connection with today’s news.
– Every win will raise $100,000 for the winning club. We’re not just talking about the players, which means that everyone will be looking to win games.
– Players will come from the NCAA, Canadian junior, Canadian universities or even Europe. There could be women joining the project to play alongside the men.