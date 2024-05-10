Skip to content
Draft: “There’s not much difference between the 2nd and 10th picks”.

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The 2024 NHL draft is an interesting one.

That’s why we’re currently wondering what the Habs will do with the 5th overall pick.

Will they move up? If not… Who will management select?

These two questions are impossible to answer at the moment, and that’s the beauty of it.

There are so many options for Kent Hughes and his associates, that fans don’t know what to expect.

There’s been talk of the Tricolore moving up in the draft, if he really likes Ivan Demidov and if Demidov can get on the board quickly.

But in the eyes of Mathias Brunet (BPM Sports), it doesn’t matter: in his eyes, there’s not much difference between the 2nd and 10th picks…

And that’s why the journalist would be “surprised” to see the Habs try to move up:

At the end of the day, whether or not the Canadian makes it to the draft…

The important thing for the Montreal organization is to draft a player who has the potential to help the team in the long term.

If that’s Demidov? Go!

And Kent Hughes should do everything in his power to get him if he really wants him, in my opinion… Because the Habs GM has everything he needs to make such a deal.

But if management wants to pick up a guy like Cayden Lindstrom, Berkly Catton, Tij Iginla or even Beckett Sennecke… They’ll have the opportunity to do so at No. 5.

After all, we know that teams ahead of the Habs could opt for a defenseman, depending on their needs.

That’s why we all love the draft. There are always surprises… For better or for worse.

That said… Once again, it’s hard to expect anything right now, a month and a half before the draft.

Even if we know that the Habs want to add talent and expand their roster!

