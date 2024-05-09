The @Canucks staged a third-period rally to stun Edmonton in Game 1, while the @FlaPanthers pulled even against Boston. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/RKN11nrFon pic.twitter.com/Gzatb2GxvL
Series wrap-up: The Canucks were losing 4-1… And they found a way to win.Auteur: cbrown
Let’s check it out:
What a matchup between the Canucks and Oilers
We weren’t sure what to expect from Game 1 of the Oilers vs Canucks series.
And in the end, the fans who stayed up to watch the game weren’t disappointed.
Dakota Joshua strikes 53 seconds into the second period! #StanleyCup
Cody Ceci scored a goal with just over eight minutes left in the second period…
HYMAN X2. 4-1 OILERS. pic.twitter.com/WAOfEhD9IU
The Canucks hadn’t said their last word.
Elias Lindholm brings some life back into the building.
I don’t know what Rick Tocchet said to his players between the second and third periods…
They scored three goals in the final period… and ran away with a 5-4 victory!
IT’S A ONE GOAL GAME
JT Miller strikes.
NIKITA ZADOROV! TIE GAME IN VANCOUVER!! pic.twitter.com/KuFaS05Njn
CONOR FREAKING GARLAND OH MY GOODNESS!!! pic.twitter.com/YM2PI09kx8
The Canucks’ final goal, scored by Conor Garland, sent Rogers Arena into a frenzy.
It’s beautiful to see… And that’s why we love the playoffs.
Panthers make short work of Bruins
The Panthers vs. Bruins game isn’t too hard to sum up.
The main thing to remember is that the Bruins were never in the game, even after scoring the first goal…
After the Bruins’ 4th goal, Jim Montgomery even decided to take out Jeremy Swayman:
4-1 Swayman’s OUT, Ullmark’s IN. pic.twitter.com/FYZ26606Lb
As if that wasn’t enough, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov scored with just over 10 minutes left in the game…
Aleksander Barkov gets his second of the night! pic.twitter.com/D8qfkZT17V
When I say there was a lot of bickering, it’s because there were quarrels at every whistle… Or almost.
BEDLAM IN SUNRISE pic.twitter.com/8ctZft7qMg
Montour mocked Marchy with the face lick pic.twitter.com/wM4QwoxFfS
Bruins Panthers Brawl
Teams hate each other after 2 games pic.twitter.com/MZyPfpXbo
WHO HAD TKACHUK VS PASTA ON THEIR BINGO CARD?!
Montour fooling Marchand with his mouth wide open and his tongue out…
Pastrnak and Tkachuk throwing down the gloves… It’s really sick.
It’s a series, anyway.
The series is now tied 1-1… because, let’s not forget, the Panthers lost the first game 5-1.
– When your best player isn’t producing… It’s hard to win.
Tough night for the Oilers Captain. pic.twitter.com/wBohgNuh5r
– Love it.
THE GREEN MEN ARE BACK IN VANCOUVER
(: @Canucks) pic.twitter.com/xLG7DbRHxD
– Not bad for a scorer…
Sam Reinhart recorded four assists to establish a @FlaPanthers record for most in a playoff game. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/RKN11nrFon https://t.co/s4uCYCZWrr
