Series wrap-up: The Canucks were losing 4-1… And they found a way to win.

The @Canucks staged a third-period rally to stun Edmonton in Game 1, while the @FlaPanthers pulled even against Boston. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/RKN11nrFon pic.twitter.com/Gzatb2GxvL – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 9, 2024

What a matchup between the Canucks and Oilers

We weren’t sure what to expect from Game 1 of the Oilers vs Canucks series.

And in the end, the fans who stayed up to watch the game weren’t disappointed.

The Oilers got off to a strong start, leading 2-0 after the first period.Zach Hyman opened the scoring and Mattias Ekholm doubled the lead.But in the second, the Canucks seemed to wake up.Dakota Joshua scored after 53 seconds of play:

Cody Ceci scored a goal with just over eight minutes left in the second period…

And Zach Hyman (again) scored his second of the game moments later.The score was now 4-1 in favor of the Oilers:

The Canucks hadn’t said their last word.

Elias Lindholm brings some life back into the building. : Sportsnet

: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/MKAQjjoQp7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

Elias Lindholm gave the fans something to dream about, scoring with three minutes to play in the second period.Both clubs returned to the locker room, and the score was 4-2:This is where it gets really interesting.

I don’t know what Rick Tocchet said to his players between the second and third periods…

But the Canucks were unstoppable in the third.

They scored three goals in the final period… and ran away with a 5-4 victory!

NIKITA ZADOROV! TIE GAME IN VANCOUVER!! pic.twitter.com/KuFaS05Njn – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

CONOR FREAKING GARLAND OH MY GOODNESS!!! pic.twitter.com/YM2PI09kx8 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

When you think of the fact that they were losing 4-1, you realize that this is quite a feat :

The Canucks’ final goal, scored by Conor Garland, sent Rogers Arena into a frenzy.

It’s beautiful to see… And that’s why we love the playoffs.

Panthers make short work of Bruins

With the win (5-4), the Canucks take a 1-0 lead in the series.What a comeback!

The Panthers vs. Bruins game isn’t too hard to sum up.

The main thing to remember is that the Bruins were never in the game, even after scoring the first goal…

But the main point is that there was lots and lots of breaststroke in the game.

After the Bruins’ 4th goal, Jim Montgomery even decided to take out Jeremy Swayman:

As if that wasn’t enough, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov scored with just over 10 minutes left in the game…

Aleksander Barkov gets his second of the night! pic.twitter.com/D8qfkZT17V – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

And the Florida team never looked back:

When I say there was a lot of bickering, it’s because there were quarrels at every whistle… Or almost.

BEDLAM IN SUNRISE pic.twitter.com/8ctZft7qMg – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 9, 2024

Montour mocked Marchy with the face lick pic.twitter.com/wM4QwoxFfS – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 9, 2024

Bruins Panthers Brawl Teams hate each other after 2 games pic.twitter.com/MZyPfpXbo – Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 9, 2024

WHO HAD TKACHUK VS PASTA ON THEIR BINGO CARD?!

pic.twitter.com/lMzzHK2H9w – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 9, 2024

Things got out of hand towards the end of the match, and we realize just how much the two clubs hate each other:

Montour fooling Marchand with his mouth wide open and his tongue out…

Pastrnak and Tkachuk throwing down the gloves… It’s really sick.

It’s a series, anyway.

In the end, the Panthers won 6-1.

The series is now tied 1-1… because, let’s not forget, the Panthers lost the first game 5-1.

Nice way to bounce back, anyway.

– When your best player isn’t producing… It’s hard to win.

Tough night for the Oilers Captain. pic.twitter.com/wBohgNuh5r – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

– Love it.

THE GREEN MEN ARE BACK IN VANCOUVER ( : @Canucks) pic.twitter.com/xLG7DbRHxD – BarDown (@BarDown) May 9, 2024

– Not bad for a scorer…

Sam Reinhart recorded four assists to establish a @FlaPanthers record for most in a playoff game. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/RKN11nrFon https://t.co/s4uCYCZWrr – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 9, 2024

