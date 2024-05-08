Cole Perfetti is the perfect target for the Habs this summer

Kent Hughes is going to do everything in his power to improve the Habs this summer.

That said, if the GM’s “habits” are anything to go by, you’d think he’d want to get his hands on a player who can help the club in the short term …

And that’s where, in my eyes, Cole Perfetti’s name makes sense.

Perfetti – first of all – just turned 22 and just finished the season (his second full NHL season) with 38 points (19 goals) in 71 games in Winnipeg.

The problem?

Because Rick Bowness is an old-school coach who can’t trust his young players.

Bowness won’t be back at the helm of the Jets next year, but no coach can overlook your club’s 5th-best regular-season scorer because he’s young.

That said, Perfetti wasn’t part of the Jets’ long-term playoff plans… And that could have an impact on his availability.

Kent Hughes must take advantage :

Beyond the points, we’re talking about a player who throws from the left and can fit into the Habs’ top-6.

Perfetti is capable of scoring goals… But he’s also capable of serving his teammates, because he has great vision on the ice.

Slaf – Suzuki – Caufield

Perfetti – Dach – Newhook

It would fit well like this:

Cole Perfetti can fill the role of “second-line guy” because he did it all season in Winnipeg.

He’s young, at 22… But he’s already got the experience to face the music.

The Jets are looking for defensemen, and the Habs have what it takes to move.

That would really fit in with what Kent Hughes is looking for… And it would also fit in with what the Jets want.

Perfetti in Montreal, even if the price (1st-round pick + one defenseman) is high… Yes or no?

In gusts

– It makes sense.

Julien Brisebois would love to keep his captain in Tampa Bay! pic.twitter.com/h6gk9WwXzg – Hockey 360 (@hockey360) May 8, 2024

– He deserves to be suspended, in my opinion.

– Love the quote.

“Let’s drink some more green tea!” – Norman Flynn pic.twitter.com/RCyFoOFfnu – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) May 8, 2024

– Like.