Lottery: Habs get fifth pick in next draft
The identity of the team that gets the very first pick in the next draft was revealed…
But what we really wanted to know was the rank of the Montreal Canadiens’ pick. We know that this year, it’s Macklin Celebrini who is seen as the logical first choice… And there’s a connection with the Habs, because Celebrini spent last season alongside Lane Hutson in Boston in the NCAA.
The Sharks (25.5%), Blackhawks (13.5%), Ducks (11.5%) and Blue Jackets (9.5%) had a better chance than the Montreal team…
It’s a shame – in a way – because we all wanted to see the Tricolore win the lottery to get their hands on Celebrini.
The Habs haven’t fallen down the pecking order. It will be able to get its hands on a quality player, which is just as well.
Let’s not forget that the Habs had a better chance of drafting 6th… So the final result isn’t necessarily “serious” for the Habs.
Here’s the order of picks 1 to 16:
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, in San Jose…
That’s a nice line of centers.
There’s a lot of talk about Tij Iginla, Berkly Catton, Cayden Lindstrom and Beckett Sennecke…