Canadiens

Juraj Slafkovsky scored a superb goal against the Americans (by Cole Caufield)

Credit: Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The World Championship hasn’t started yet, but Juraj Slafkovsky is doing well. Very well, in fact.

The man who finished the season with a bang with the Habs is a member of Slovakia’s World Championship squad, which kicks off in the next few days. In the meantime, preparatory matches are on the menu.

And against the Americans, who still have a great line-up, Slaf had some fun. Look at this wonderful goal from the young Flanelle player. #Wow

Puck protection… repeated feints… disc control… quality shooting… It’s hard to ask for a more complete game from a player who’s only 20.

The fact that he plays at home in Slovakia must help. After all, I imagine he’s been inspired by the energy the crowd can give him.

It’s worth remembering that recently, Slaf’s state of health was the talk of the town. We learned, however, that there was no surgery on the menu and that the Habs winger would be able to rejoin his team at the WC.

And if the pictures are anything to go by, he clearly looks like a player who’s ready to win and not necessarily in bad shape.

