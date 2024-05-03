Samuel Girard: anxiety and death threats are the reasons behind his move to the player assistance program

your friday 5⃣. pic.twitter.com/pXIef48XmS
Samuel Girard: anxiety and death threats are the reasons behind his move to the player assistance programAuteur: dmiller
Being a professional hockey player is far from being a boy’s dream. When the money starts rolling in, so does the pressure, and it’s not easy to manage.
Samuel Girard is one of the most recent players to come in and out of this program. Currently effective with the Avalanche, he’s been through some pretty tough times.
Samuel Girard’s father gave a most touching interview to @JiCLajoie https://t.co/8v19zZokY0
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 3, 2024
He said there were times when his son couldn’t even have a beer without thinking about people talking badly about him.
Girard’s father acknowledged that social networks make it very easy to try to destroy someone.
He’s very proud of his son, who had the humility to ask for help and got out of his dark thoughts.
Pressure can have many negative repercussions on a player’s health. While some players find it easier to deal with, others need to seek help. In recent years, more players have done so, and this is very encouraging.
Injuries aren’t just physical, they can be mental too. We all too often forget that.
