Pierre-Luc Dubois ready to do anything to redeem himself next year

It’s amazing how one year can change everything. At this time last year, Pierre-Luc Dubois had generated a lot of interest across the NHL. The Kings thought they had hit a home run on June 27 by acquiring his services.

Pierre-Luc Dubois faces the music as the Los Angeles Kings take stockhttps://t.co/zCKlY7GpBE – RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2024

However, after a very difficult season for Dubois, the California team is in a much less pleasant situation.The Quebec forward faced the music today as it was time to take stock after a third straight first-round exit.

He didn’t shy away.

“I have to be better. At the end of the day, I’m the one who’s responsible. (…) I’m ready to do anything to have a better season next year.” – Pierre-Luc Dubois

Where it got interesting, though, was when it became a question of a possible buyout of his contract.

Given that the buyout period begins 48 hours after the end of the playoffs, Los Angeles’ upper management may have a decision to make, especially since there’s a no-movement clause that kicks in on July 1.

The Kings will have to move fast if they want to get rid of him → https://t.co/Kks9WrLHQH – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 3, 2024

On this subject, Dubois mentioned that he had no control over the matter.He insisted on his progress in Winnipeg after more difficult first moments to explain his approach for next season.

He’ll have to convince his general manager to give him a chance to bounce back, but a buyout could very well happen.

Dubois’ talent is undeniable, but he needs to work harder to succeed. In the series against Edmonton, he never managed to impose himself and dominate opposing players as he is capable of doing.

At 25, it’s hard to believe he won’t be able to bounce back, but with the size of his contract, the Kings will have some questions to ask themselves.

