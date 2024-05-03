Kaiden Guhle won’t be playing with Sidney Crosby at the World Championship

The @GoldenKnights face a series deficit for the first time since Game 1 of 2023 R1 and enter a potential elimination game for the first time since Game 6 of 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals. Will the reigning champs rebound in Game 6? #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/PWsjQbGuaa pic.twitter.com/g84PVkFlCw
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 3, 2024
Kaiden Guhle won’t be playing with Sidney Crosby at the World ChampionshipAuteur: sjones
We were still waiting to find out which players would be wearing Canada’s uniform at the World Championship, to be held from May 10 to 26, 2024 in the Czech cities of Prague and Ostrava.
The answer is no… which means Guhle won’t be playing alongside the Pens’ captain.
As for the rest, on paper, Canada’s line-up is quite young… But also very talented:
Meet the 2⃣2⃣ players who will wear the at #MensWorlds!
Meet the 2⃣2⃣ players who will wear the at #MensWorlds!
ROSTER https://t.co/HQy8Z4G9u0
FORMATION https://t.co/xKeCS8P10b pic.twitter.com/4sc9NxO0cu
– Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 3, 2024
Adam Fantilli, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini on the attack… It’s going to be really cool to watch.
Especially with Celebrini, because he’ll have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some excellent older players.
On defense, there’s an interesting mix of young players and veterans. I can’t wait to see what happens, but I’m especially eager to see what role Guhle will play in the defensive brigade.
The Canadiens’ defenseman is young… But he’s already one of the best defensive players in the National League.
I have a feeling that Canada will be relying on Jordan Binnington in the curtain-raiser, but that could change quite quickly if the Blues’ goalie doesn’t perform up to expectations.
In a gust
– Nice to see, even if we are talking about the Leafs.
Leafs Square was LOUD for their Game 6 victory over the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/SHrXoS5W47
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 3, 2024
– Hum…
– Félix makes it to the final in Madrid.
Félix Auger-Aliassime takes advantage of a 3rd retirement on his way to the Masters 1000 grand final in Madrid!https://t.co/FX6p8QzHeA pic.twitter.com/ujoqtTRt0s
– RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2024