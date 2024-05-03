Kaiden Guhle won’t be playing with Sidney Crosby at the World Championship

We were still waiting to find out which players would be wearing Canada’s uniform at the World Championship, to be held from May 10 to 26, 2024 in the Czech cities of Prague and Ostrava.

This is now a thing of the past.Canada has unveiled its roster for the tournament, and first up is Kaiden Guhle on the blue line.With the Penguins narrowly missing out on the playoffs, there was some speculation as to whether Sidney Crosby would be part of the Canadian squad at the CDM.

The answer is no… which means Guhle won’t be playing alongside the Pens’ captain.

As for the rest, on paper, Canada’s line-up is quite young… But also very talented:

Adam Fantilli, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini on the attack… It’s going to be really cool to watch.

Especially with Celebrini, because he’ll have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some excellent older players.

On defense, there’s an interesting mix of young players and veterans. I can’t wait to see what happens, but I’m especially eager to see what role Guhle will play in the defensive brigade.

The Canadiens’ defenseman is young… But he’s already one of the best defensive players in the National League.

The situation in front of the net will also be interesting to watch.

I have a feeling that Canada will be relying on Jordan Binnington in the curtain-raiser, but that could change quite quickly if the Blues’ goalie doesn’t perform up to expectations.

As a final reminder, a number of players will be added to the line-up between now and the end of the playoffs.

