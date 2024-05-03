Adam Engstrom: the Habs don’t want to send him back to Europe

This morning, the Canadiens announced the signing of Adam Engstrom. The European defenseman has signed his NHL entry-level contract, and it doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Had it not been for his long playoff run in Sweden (his club reached the final), he might well have finished the season with the Laval Rocket in the AHL.Seeing him sign his entry-level contract was a mere formality.Now, the next step is to determine where he will play next season. Will he continue his NHL development with the Habs this fall?

Given the club’s defensive depth, I’d have to say I don’t think so. That said, he may surprise at camp…

The question is, what will he do if he doesn’t make the Canadiens’ roster? Would he go to Laval? Would he return to Sweden for another year?

In an interview with Patrik Bexell, the principal interested party said he’d go wherever the Habs told him to… before adding that it would probably be the AHL.

I just spoke with #Habs Adam Engström speaks about his contract with the Montreal Canadiens, his past, and his future: #GoHabsGo https://t.co/9sbfzXova7 – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) May 3, 2024

I don’t know if he’d be thrilled by the possibility of going to Laval, where there will also be plenty of defensemen, but we can imagine that it’s not his #1 choice.

It should also be noted that the defender has no contract in Europe. So he can’t be sent back there without the Habs’ agreement.

And while it’s possible that Engstrom could be loaned out to a European club for the 2024-2025 season, it’s much more logical to think that the Habs will want to develop him in Laval.

According to Radio-Canada’s Marc Antoine Godin, the organization would like to see him spend the season in Quebec.

Adam Engström, who has just signed his entry-level contract with the Habs, has no contract with Rögle for next year. Instead of asserting a European clause and returning to Sweden if he’s traded to the Rocket, the Habs’ wish is for him to spend the season in North America. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) May 3, 2024

Ideally, seeing him stay in Laval (if he doesn’t make the club in Montreal) could help him play in the Habs’ system and play on a North American rink: we understand the Habs’ position on this.

In gusto

To be continued.

– Who will be Coach of the Year?

Jack Adams Award finalists, as voted on by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association: Rick Bowness (WPG), Andrew Brunette (NSH) and Rick Tocchet (VAN). – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 3, 2024

– Possible, indeed.

The window of opportunity is quietly closing on Toronto. https://t.co/M0QGajcpav – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 3, 2024

– Read more.

NHL chronicle of the week: André Tourigny, stability through upheaval To see a head coach hired on July 1, 2021 among those with the longest active reign in the NHL is enough to raise eyebrows.@nhlsaltlakecity https://t.co/cL3FvFVUI6 – Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) May 3, 2024

– Lots of draft logistics in the Vegas sphere. [BPM Sports]

– A well-deserved honor.