Skip to content
News

Adam Engstrom agrees with the Canadiens

 Auteur: ewilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Adam Engstrom agrees with the Canadiens
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This is it.

We’ve been talking about it for a while, but now it’s official: Adam Engstrom is under contract with the Habs. He has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal organization.

The defenseman didn’t have time to finish the season in North America, but hey.

Note that it’s not impossible to believe that the defenseman could be loaned back to his European club next year if he doesn’t break into the Canadiens’ lineup at the next camp.

And since he’s a left-handed defenseman, it’s possible that there won’t be room for him in Montreal as early as October 2024.

The defenseman has 22 points in 51 games in Sweden this season, plus four assists in 15 playoff games. He’s an interesting prospect for Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, who drafted him in 2022, 92nd overall.

He’s basically what the Habs are looking for.

Of course, he adds to a group of defensemen that is more than well-stocked. There will undoubtedly be transactions this summer, but right now, 13 guys are vying for a spot in Montreal.

It’s going to be a full house.

Extension

– Will Oliver Kapanen be the next to sign?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content