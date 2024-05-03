Adam Engstrom agrees with the Canadiens

Canadiens agree on terms of three-season entry-level contract (2024-2025 to 2026-2027) with defenseman Adam Engström.
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2024
Adam Engstrom agrees with the CanadiensAuteur: ewilson
We’ve been talking about it for a while, but now it’s official: Adam Engstrom is under contract with the Habs. He has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal organization.
The defenseman didn’t have time to finish the season in North America, but hey.
Note that it’s not impossible to believe that the defenseman could be loaned back to his European club next year if he doesn’t break into the Canadiens’ lineup at the next camp.
And since he’s a left-handed defenseman, it’s possible that there won’t be room for him in Montreal as early as October 2024.
The defenseman has 22 points in 51 games in Sweden this season, plus four assists in 15 playoff games. He’s an interesting prospect for Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, who drafted him in 2022, 92nd overall.
He’s basically what the Habs are looking for.
