Series in brief: Oilers become first Canadian team to advance to next round

Oilers become first Canadian team to advance to next round

Last night in the NHL, two series continued.One of them could even come to an end.Here are the results and highlights:The Canucks failed to eliminate the Preds the night before last. Last night, the Oilers became the first Canadian team to advance to the next round.

As for the Jets, they’ve been eliminated, and that doesn’t bode well for the Leafs.

But Edmonton is celebrating. The club finally eliminated the Kings in five short games.Yesterday, they won 4-3.In the win, Leon Draisaitl scored two goals.Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the winning goal late in the second period.With just over two minutes to go, Los Angeles closed the gap, but it was too little too late.

Edmonton will face the winner of the Vancouver-Nashville series in the second round. If the Canucks win one of the next two games (they lead their series 3-2), we’re guaranteed to see a Canadian team in the Association Finals.

Stars win third straight game

Until last night, it was the visitors who were winning the Vegas-Dallas series.Vegas won the first two games in Dallas, and the Stars won the next two in Nevada.

Yesterday, despite home-ice advantage, it was the locals who prevailed. Final score: 3-2. It’s a third win in a row for the Stars.

Extension

Late in the second period, Jason Robertson scored the winning goal.The arena exploded with joy.Jake Oettinger, meanwhile, was busy preserving the lead.He stole a goal from Chandler Stephenson.Dallas can eliminate its opponent tomorrow at T-Mobile Arena, 10pm.

– A strong game for Evan Bouchard.

– Boston can eliminate Toronto tonight. The Bruins lead the series 3-2.