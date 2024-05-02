Series in brief: Oilers become first Canadian team to advance to next round

The @EdmontonOilers advanced to the Second Round of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs, while the @DallasStars became the first home team to earn a win in their opening-round series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/zVtyWjUNDt pic.twitter.com/kkEbZO71wQ
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 2, 2024
Series in brief: Oilers become first Canadian team to advance to next roundAuteur: ewilson
As for the Jets, they’ve been eliminated, and that doesn’t bode well for the Leafs.
Make it three in a row. pic.twitter.com/Vna3mOUBgX
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2024
DRAISAITL HAS TWO AND ROGERS PLACE IS LOVING IT! pic.twitter.com/RxWiiKrsfe
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2024
NUGE PARKED RIGHT IN THE MIXER pic.twitter.com/wh3winXcjL
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 2, 2024
Edmonton will face the winner of the Vancouver-Nashville series in the second round. If the Canucks win one of the next two games (they lead their series 3-2), we’re guaranteed to see a Canadian team in the Association Finals.
Yesterday, despite home-ice advantage, it was the locals who prevailed. Final score: 3-2. It’s a third win in a row for the Stars.
Make that three wins in a row for the Stars pic.twitter.com/csGhFOkSCr
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2024
R O B O
The @DallasStars are up one after two! #StanleyCup
: @espn https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/0F11aCRaaa
– NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2024
Not on Otter’s watch! pic.twitter.com/Sjnp5nz0oE
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2024
Extension
– Oh no…
Paul Missthenet sighting pic.twitter.com/ui8Fd8iN2x
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 2, 2024
– He probably missed the net because of this supporter.
Glass Banger thinks he’s in the battle. pic.twitter.com/srn8y0sZ0k
– Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 2, 2024
– Yes.
– hockey images that precede unfortunate events (@UnfortunateHKY) May 2, 2024
– A strong game for Evan Bouchard.
– Boston can eliminate Toronto tonight. The Bruins lead the series 3-2.