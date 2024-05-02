Maple Leafs force game #7

Tonight, the Bruins and Maple Leafs faced off in the only NHL game of the day. For the second game in a row, the Bruins had the opportunity to end the Leafs‘ season in front of their home fans.

Auston Matthews was out for a second consecutive game , however, while Ryan Reaves was left out in favor of Noah Gregor.

In the first period, the Bruins simply didn’t show up. After 16 minutes of play, they had just one shot on goal.

Shots are 11-1 in favor of the Leafs with 4 minutes left in the first period pic.twitter.com/P5EjJNh7Gi – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 3, 2024

The Maple Leafs, on the other hand, had 11, but no more goals.After the first twenty minutes, the score was still 0-0.

In the second period, we were again treated to some long, rather boring minutes… but as the period drew to a close, things took a turn for the worse.

First of all, Pontus Holmberg checked Mason Lohrei in the back with what wasn’t exactly a legal check… and even though the referee saw everything, he didn’t call a penalty.

He didn’t?

I mean come on pic.twitter.com/lCpwvUOdK2 – Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) May 3, 2024

So instead of serving a penalty, the Maple Leafs were able to be in the opposition zone on the next sequence of play…

WILLIAM NYLANDER’S FIRST GOAL SINCE MARCH 26 PUTS THE LEAFS ON TOP pic.twitter.com/rX0qeWUx7E – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 3, 2024

And as fate would have it, William Nylander scored his first goal in over a month to open the scoring. A controversial goal.The score was therefore 1-0 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Bruins finally showed their teeth a bit… but Joseph Woll stood like a brick wall in front of his net.

He made two big saves to protect his team’s slender lead.

And at the end of the game, Nylander managed to break away… before scoring his second of the match.

It was the insurance goal that confirmed we’ll be treated to a game #7 in this series on Saturday night.

WILLY KEEPS STYLIN’ FOR HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/1oVcGcSwlv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 3, 2024

The Bruins added a late goal with just 0.1 seconds left on the clock… but obviously, it didn’t change the final result.

The series is now tied 3-3… and game #7 will take place in Boston on Saturday evening at 8pm.

Overtime

– The Maple Leafs will have a chance to climb back from a 1-3 series deficit on Saturday night, while the Bruins will try to avoid blowing a 3-1 series lead for the second time in two years. One wonders whether both coaches will be playing for their jobs on Saturday night… but also whether Jeremy Swayman will leave his place to Linus Ullmark in front of the Bruins’ net.

– Before the game, Sheldon Keefe opened the door to seeing Auston Matthews back in the lineup for game #7.

In an interview with @TVASports Sheldon Keefe mentioned that he remains hopeful that Auston Matthews will be available for a possible game #7. @MapleLeafs – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 2, 2024

– Ouch.

– Two matches are on the bill tomorrow evening:

Canucks vs Predators (7pm), Vancouver leads the series 3-2.Stars vs Golden Knights (10pm), Dallas leads the series 3-2.