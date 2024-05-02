Auston Matthews lined up to miss tonight’s game

Tonight, the Maple Leafs face elimination (once again). The club will take on the Bruins in Game #6 of the series, to be played tonight in Ontario’s Queen City.

The 1,000-buck question, of course, is whether Auston Matthews will be able to play.

Since he didn’t take part in his team’s training session and skated away from the group earlier this morning, it’s logical to assume that no, the prolific scorer isn’t expected to play tonight.

Auston Matthews was on the ice ahead of the Leafs’ morning skate. pic.twitter.com/LqTcshEekm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2024

The Maple Leafs’ morning practice session got underway, and Auston Matthews was not on the ice. That said, he skated earlier this morning away from the group. Which tells us he’ll most likely miss Game 6 tonight. – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 2, 2024

It’s not confirmed, but it’s coming.

Obviously, the Maple Leafs won – on the road – without him earlier this week, but not having (potentially) Matthews tonight is a blow to the Maple Leafs, nonetheless.

Of course, he’ll be criticized for it, given that his club is on the brink of collapse.

However, I can’t believe that a guy like him isn’t doing everything he can to get back in the game and help his team finally win for real in the playoffs.

“I don’t believe that this is the illness anymore.” @FriedgeHNIC and the panel discuss Auston Matthews’ absence from Game 5. pic.twitter.com/ebXsVtEyyy – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

But the question remains: what does he have?A few days ago, Elliotte Friedman said he no longer thought it was an illness that kept him on the sidelines. But since nobody knows, it opens the door to speculation.

If the Maple Leafs lose tonight and Matthews didn’t get to play Games #5 and #6 (not counting the end of Game #4), he’ll probably be hearing about it for a long time.

Imagine what it would be like if, on top of that, he hadn’t signed his contract extension recently…

In brief

– Who do you think will win?

2024 Masterton Trophy finalists, as voted by @ThePHWA: Frederik Andersen (CAR), Connor Ingram (ARI) and Oliver Kylington (CGY). So many deserving candidates this year. Really difficult to pick three. pic.twitter.com/PvbYBu2HDY – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 2, 2024

– Deserved.

The NHL congratulates @CanadiensMTL Vice President, Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée for receiving the Quebec National Assembly’s Medal of Honour. The NHL would like to congratulate @CanadiensMTL Vice President, Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée for receiving the… pic.twitter.com/GRR3drE56a – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 1, 2024

– Quinn Hughes injured for a while? [TSN 690]

– The Oilers are off to a great start.

How hitting rock bottom made the Oilers stronger contenders than ever.

Connor McDavid calls it maybe the low point of his career when they opened the season 2-9-1. But facing that adversity has hardened the Oilers.

My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/CypuUxrljU – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 2, 2024

– Attention soccer fans.