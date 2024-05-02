Skip to content
Auston Matthews lined up to miss tonight’s game

Tonight, the Maple Leafs face elimination (once again). The club will take on the Bruins in Game #6 of the series, to be played tonight in Ontario’s Queen City.

The 1,000-buck question, of course, is whether Auston Matthews will be able to play.

Since he didn’t take part in his team’s training session and skated away from the group earlier this morning, it’s logical to assume that no, the prolific scorer isn’t expected to play tonight.

It’s not confirmed, but it’s coming.

Obviously, the Maple Leafs won – on the road – without him earlier this week, but not having (potentially) Matthews tonight is a blow to the Maple Leafs, nonetheless.

Of course, he’ll be criticized for it, given that his club is on the brink of collapse.

However, I can’t believe that a guy like him isn’t doing everything he can to get back in the game and help his team finally win for real in the playoffs.

But the question remains: what does he have?

A few days ago, Elliotte Friedman said he no longer thought it was an illness that kept him on the sidelines. But since nobody knows, it opens the door to speculation.

If the Maple Leafs lose tonight and Matthews didn’t get to play Games #5 and #6 (not counting the end of Game #4), he’ll probably be hearing about it for a long time.

Imagine what it would be like if, on top of that, he hadn’t signed his contract extension recently…

