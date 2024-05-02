“The girl wanted to get back at me”: Logan Mailloux’s story as told by Éric Hoziel

“The girl wanted to get back at me”: Logan Mailloux’s story as told by Éric HozielAuteur: esmith
But there’s also the off-ice aspect. You know, the one we’re not allowed to talk about?
Marc Bergevin had other plans in mind, however, and selected him 31st overall. We don’t know to what extent all this made him slip in the draft or not… but it surely had an impact on several teams.
Publicly, Mailloux said at the time that he had work to do on himself before he could be drafted. But this week, in the latest episode of the Processus podcast, Éric Hoziel shed a different light.
According to what the man who played Mac Templeton reported, in private with the teams, Mailloux didn’t exactly have the same speech. In fact, he was saying that “the girl wanted to get back at him” in that situation.
Let’s not forget that Marc Bergevin lost his job a few months after drafting the Ontarian, and that the new management was slow to sign the prospect. They did so in October 2022, after judging that the defenseman was progressing as a human being.
It’s one thing to make mistakes as a teenager, and quite another not to learn from them in later years. There’s a big difference between the two.
Who will draft Trevor Connelly? Inside the NHL’s evolving scrutiny of top prospects https://t.co/1PprSOEnF2 pic.twitter.com/np0VykfQcb
– Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) February 23, 2024
He is also accused of shouting racist insults at an opponent, but this has not been proven… nor have several other stories.
According to his family, he’s come to terms with all this (they won’t deny it)… but the question here is how a hopeful with “a past” and red flags should be judged by teams.
Remember, it only takes one club that wants him to draft him high enough. However, it’s clear that this pushes him down the list of several NHL organizations.
In bursts
– The playoff format is the talk of the town.
It is patently ridiculous for a league to design a playoff format in which the team with the best record over the 82-game season would play the team with the third-best record in the second round.
– Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) May 1, 2024
– Phillip Danault looks destroyed to be eliminated.
Alternate Captain & Forward Phillip Danault spoke to the media following tonight’s loss in Edmonton. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/hK7khfB5B6
– x – LA Kings (@LAKings) May 2, 2024
– Oh.
Important detail in this case: Bronfman’s group didn’t move forward with the idea of a full-time club because their market research indicated that MTL couldn’t support a full-time MLB club. https://t.co/uEpivrfXvz
– Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) May 2, 2024
– Two points for Owen Beck yesterday. [RDS]
– Well done.
Little Léo loves hockey. And that love of hockey is helping him through a tough time.
The story of @JFChaumontLNH https://t.co/RCNUnsihZ7
– NHL (@NHL_EN) May 2, 2024