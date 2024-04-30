Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher: no surgery in sight

Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher: no surgery in sight
This morning, the site reported that Juraj Slafkovsky had stayed in Montreal for medical reasons. This followed information from Slovak journalist Tomas Prokop.

Naturally, we wondered whether the Habs player had undergone surgery under the circumstances, and when we saw that he was expected back next Monday for the World Championship, we quickly concluded that, no, it couldn’t have been a major operation.

And then our colleague Maxime Truman went to the source. He was told that Slaf would not be undergoing surgery.

Obviously, it’s good to see that the Habs player doesn’t have to go under the knife. He finished his first NHL season injured and the experience wasn’t exactly one to be repeated, in an ideal world.

Better to finish the season healthy than not.

Having said that, he’s not the only player who’s been the subject of health talks among the Canadiens’ recent European first-round picks. It’s specific, I know.

But colleague Truman has also learned that, no, David Reinbacher will not require surgery. Rumour had it that he would, forcing him to sit out the next few weeks.

Reinbacher missed the Laval Rocket’s last game of the season, ten days ago, after being tackled against the boards and having difficulty getting up during the previous game.

I don’t know if he would have played if the Rocket still had a chance of making the playoffs, but there was no chance once the Rocket was eliminated from the playoff race.

All this to say that seeing the two young men not have to go under the knife will allow them to have a normal summer and arrive, if all goes well this summer, in shape for camp.

That’s probably what the Habs want.

