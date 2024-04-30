Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher: no surgery in sight

Naturally, we wondered whether the Habs player had undergone surgery under the circumstances, and when we saw that he was expected back next Monday for the World Championship, we quickly concluded that, no, it couldn’t have been a major operation.

Contrary to what was reported in Europe this morning, Juraj Slafkovsky will not have to undergo surgery. At least that’s what I’ve just been told. https://t.co/5Mu4SasyLc – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 30, 2024

And then our colleague Maxime Truman went to the source. He was told that Slaf would not be undergoing surgery.

Obviously, it’s good to see that the Habs player doesn’t have to go under the knife. He finished his first NHL season injured and the experience wasn’t exactly one to be repeated, in an ideal world.

Better to finish the season healthy than not.

Having said that, he’s not the only player who’s been the subject of health talks among the Canadiens’ recent European first-round picks. It’s specific, I know.

Contrary to what was reported in Europe yesterday, David Reinbacher will not require surgery. At least, that’s what I’ve just been told. https://t.co/1RjiZIu5QU – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 30, 2024

But colleague Truman has also learned that, no, David Reinbacher will not require surgery. Rumour had it that he would, forcing him to sit out the next few weeks.

Reinbacher missed the Laval Rocket’s last game of the season, ten days ago, after being tackled against the boards and having difficulty getting up during the previous game.

I don’t know if he would have played if the Rocket still had a chance of making the playoffs, but there was no chance once the Rocket was eliminated from the playoff race.

#Rocket announce that David Reinbacher will not play tonight due to a minor injury. This MIGHT be the sequence where Reinbacher was injured last night in Belleville. #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/avelR37L4F – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) April 20, 2024

All this to say that seeing the two young men not have to go under the knife will allow them to have a normal summer and arrive, if all goes well this summer, in shape for camp.

That’s probably what the Habs want.

In gusts

– Interesting news.

The Quebec government announces an investment of $7.4 million for the purchase and installation of flexible boards and windows in 10 Quebec QMJHL amphitheatres. Maximum 75% of the bill, up to a maximum of $740,000. #sun – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) April 30, 2024

– Stay tuned for more on the Maple Leafs scorer.

No determination yet on Auston Matthews’ status for Game 5. It’ll be the doctor’s call. Keefe declined to answer if there is something beyond just an illness hindering him. – luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 30, 2024

– T.J. Oshie won’t stop playing.

“I’d love to play next year but I will need to come back with somewhat of a guarantee that my back won’t be…it’s hard putting everyone through this situation.”-T.J. Oshie on his playing future. The 37-year-old has another year on his contract with the #ALLCAPS. pic.twitter.com/U4PfYaoqae – Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 30, 2024

– Ryan Reaves still believes.

Ryan Reaves: “(The Bruins) gave up a 3-1 lead last year. Sports is a crazy thing. We’ve all seen some crazy comebacks.” – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 30, 2024

– Not crazy.