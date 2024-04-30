Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher: no surgery in sight

Contrary to what was reported in Europe this morning, Juraj Slafkovsky will not have to undergo surgery.
At least that’s what I’ve just been told. https://t.co/5Mu4SasyLc
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 30, 2024
Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher: no surgery in sightAuteur: mjohnson
Naturally, we wondered whether the Habs player had undergone surgery under the circumstances, and when we saw that he was expected back next Monday for the World Championship, we quickly concluded that, no, it couldn’t have been a major operation.
Obviously, it’s good to see that the Habs player doesn’t have to go under the knife. He finished his first NHL season injured and the experience wasn’t exactly one to be repeated, in an ideal world.
Having said that, he’s not the only player who’s been the subject of health talks among the Canadiens’ recent European first-round picks. It’s specific, I know.
Contrary to what was reported in Europe yesterday, David Reinbacher will not require surgery.
At least, that’s what I’ve just been told. https://t.co/1RjiZIu5QU
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 30, 2024
Reinbacher missed the Laval Rocket’s last game of the season, ten days ago, after being tackled against the boards and having difficulty getting up during the previous game.
I don’t know if he would have played if the Rocket still had a chance of making the playoffs, but there was no chance once the Rocket was eliminated from the playoff race.
#Rocket announce that David Reinbacher will not play tonight due to a minor injury.
This MIGHT be the sequence where Reinbacher was injured last night in Belleville. #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/avelR37L4F
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) April 20, 2024
That’s probably what the Habs want.
In gusts
– Interesting news.
The Quebec government announces an investment of $7.4 million for the purchase and installation of flexible boards and windows in 10 Quebec QMJHL amphitheatres. Maximum 75% of the bill, up to a maximum of $740,000. #sun
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) April 30, 2024
– Stay tuned for more on the Maple Leafs scorer.
No determination yet on Auston Matthews’ status for Game 5. It’ll be the doctor’s call.
Keefe declined to answer if there is something beyond just an illness hindering him.
– luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 30, 2024
– T.J. Oshie won’t stop playing.
“I’d love to play next year but I will need to come back with somewhat of a guarantee that my back won’t be…it’s hard putting everyone through this situation.”-T.J. Oshie on his playing future. The 37-year-old has another year on his contract with the #ALLCAPS. pic.twitter.com/U4PfYaoqae
– Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 30, 2024
– Ryan Reaves still believes.
Ryan Reaves: “(The Bruins) gave up a 3-1 lead last year. Sports is a crazy thing. We’ve all seen some crazy comebacks.”
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 30, 2024
– Not crazy.
The Panthers get rest now ahead of the second round and avoided major travel fatigue by staying in-state Round 1. Don’t underestimate that part of it, either.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 30, 2024