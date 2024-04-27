Ivan Demidov has suffered a serious knee injury in recent days

A date to circle on your calendar pic.twitter.com/6l8PsT3LCb – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 26, 2024

With the Canadiens out of the current NHL playoffs, the focus in Montreal is increasingly on the draft.Yesterday, the NHL confirmed that the draft lottery will take place on May 7.

Obviously, we expect Macklin Celebrini to be the first player drafted, but after him, things could get complicated. There doesn’t seem to be a clear second option, and the candidates are numerous.

Among them is Ivan Demidov, a young Russian prodigy who is dominating in his native Russia this season. It’sworth remembering that the Habs would be willing to select him, which wasn’t necessarily the case for Matvei Michkov last year.

However, in the last few days, a situation has flown under the radar in Russia: Demidov suffered a serious knee injury in the MHL final… and it doesn’t look good, as he was seen on crutches in the days that followed.

It’s not his first knee injury this season: he was sidelined in October for the same reason.

Here’s the play (edited for length) in Game 4 where #2024NHLDraft Ivan Demidov was injured. He showed up for Game 5 on crutches. DNP. #MHLFinals Appears to be same knee he injured in October. pic.twitter.com/uSSNxakeYb – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) April 26, 2024

Ivan Demidov celebrates the MHL Championship on crutches. He completes his draft eligible season with 34 goals and 88 points in 47 games. pic.twitter.com/na4N9S1Qmx – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) April 25, 2024

His team eventually won the championship a few days later, so Demidov was seen celebrating on the ice with the rest of the group.He had his crutches in hand, as well as a walking boot on his left foot.The question now is whether this injury will have any influence on the upcoming draft. Two injuries to the same knee (including this one, which seems particularly significant) is something that could possibly scare off some teams.With equal talent, taking the player with no history of knee injuries becomes a much more interesting idea.

The talent is undeniable for Demidov, who just scored 34 goals and 88 points in 47 games this season… but let’s hope for the kid ‘s sake that he avoided the worst with his most recent injury.

And above all, let’s hope he can return to top form as soon as possible.

In short

– There will be plenty of talent at this tournament.

Lucas Raymond is joining Sweden for the IIHF World Hockey Championship. That tournament looks like it’s going to feature tons of top-end talent with best-on-best hockey now back on the horizon. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 27, 2024

– Michael McCarron fined.

Nashville’s Michael McCarron has been fined $2,000 for goalie interference on Vancouver’s Casey DeSmith. – NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 27, 2024

– Nice try, as they say.

Seriously, this is top-notch work. They almost got one thing right. Almost. pic.twitter.com/Y05QMrc5DI – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 27, 2024

– A nice consolation prize.

Cataford was able to make up for the Mooseheads’ elimination with his AHL debut Text by @eleblancRDS https://t.co/JjGhrzYxtn – RDS (@RDSca) April 27, 2024

– Really?