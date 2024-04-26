Vancouver rallies: mayor wants to avoid 2011 riots

Vancouver rallies: mayor wants to avoid 2011 riotsAuteur: jdavis
Since the start of the playoffs, thousands of Maple Leafs fans have been gathering to watch their favorite team play outdoors. So far, so good, and there don’t seem to have been any outbursts.
The problem is, there still isn’t one on Friday night, when the Canucks play in Nashville. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants to organize one, but he wants to be cautious and prioritize safety.
“We have to be incredibly responsible and thoughtful. We have a history of 1994 and 2011,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told reporters at a press conference.
WATCH: https://t.co/lB9uRiXXeXhttps://t.co/lB9uRiXXeX
– Global BC (@GlobalBC) April 25, 2024
We’re not going to lie, it’s a good reason to be reluctant to organize a watch party. However, Ken Sim has confirmed that he is currently trying to organize one, but will do everything in his power to make it as safe as possible.
For now, fans are invited to watch the away games inside Rogers Arena, with tickets costing $15. But that doesn’t give the same result as an outdoor gathering.
Vancouver’s mayor will have to act fast, because the Canucks are not guaranteed a second-round bye.
The whole thing brings to mind the spring of 2021 and rallies outside the Bell Centre. There’s sure to be more when the Canadiens return to the playoffs.
Highlights
– JiC‘s 1000th.
A unique tribute from Luc Robitaille for @jic_tvasports ‘ 1000th pic.twitter.com/7KmDaLYmzG
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 26, 2024
– A fine way to leave his mark after the saga with Toronto this summer.
Video zone:
Ohtani stretches his arms under booing in Torontohttps://t.co/94nGejGMvI
– RDS (@RDSca) April 26, 2024
– A fine season for Real.
LaLiga: Real Madrid take another step towards their 36th titlehttps://t.co/I3Uyg8jEsT
– RDS (@RDSca) April 26, 2024