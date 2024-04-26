Vancouver rallies: mayor wants to avoid 2011 riots

Since the start of the playoffs, thousands of Maple Leafs fans have been gathering to watch their favorite team play outdoors. So far, so good, and there don’t seem to have been any outbursts.

In Vancouver, no rallies have yet been organized by the city for the first two playoff games. The team was starting off with two home games, which may explain the absence of a rally.

The problem is, there still isn’t one on Friday night, when the Canucks play in Nashville. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants to organize one, but he wants to be cautious and prioritize safety.

“We have to be incredibly responsible and thoughtful. We have a history of 1994 and 2011,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim told reporters at a press conference. WATCH: https://t.co/lB9uRiXXeXhttps://t.co/lB9uRiXXeX – Global BC (@GlobalBC) April 25, 2024

His biggest argument is to recall what happened in 1994 and 2011. In 2011, Canucks fans ransacked the city after the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup final. Damage totaled $3.78 million.Here are just a few images from the rally that went horribly wrong in 2011.

We’re not going to lie, it’s a good reason to be reluctant to organize a watch party. However, Ken Sim has confirmed that he is currently trying to organize one, but will do everything in his power to make it as safe as possible.

The mayor of Vancouver has to organize these events. Vancouver business owners want to benefit from the spin-offs that such large gatherings can bring.

For now, fans are invited to watch the away games inside Rogers Arena, with tickets costing $15. But that doesn’t give the same result as an outdoor gathering.

Vancouver’s mayor will have to act fast, because the Canucks are not guaranteed a second-round bye.

The whole thing brings to mind the spring of 2021 and rallies outside the Bell Centre. There’s sure to be more when the Canadiens return to the playoffs.

