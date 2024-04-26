A Coyotes player says it’s “like they’re back in the NHL”.

Right now, the Coyotes players and staff are in a period of adjustment.They arrived in Salt Lake City earlier this week, and can finally think about the next step.

The players seem excited about what’s to come, by the way.

Having been so well received by the new fans in Salt Lake City, it certainly helps morale.

It must have been difficult for the players to play in a 5,000-seat amphitheatre that was never full…

And to be loved like that must be pretty special.

One player (whose identity we don’t know) told Frank Seravalli that the feeling is pleasant, because the guys feel they’re “back” in the NHL:

It’s like we’re back in the NHL. – An anonymous player

Whenever Gary Bettman’s reign as #NHL commissioner ends, moving the #Yotes to Utah might go down as his most savvy heist. Yes, that says something. To be in Utah on Wednesday, to see it, to feel it, is to believe it. This is going to smash. Here’s why: https://t.co/gdRkrtnNq6 pic.twitter.com/hDnynGKtSa – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 26, 2024

While excitement is running high among the players, just the opposite is happening right now among “old” Coyotes fans in Arizona.

Steve Peters, a long-time Coyotes employee, made an “open letter” style video to say how disappointed he is with the turn of events…

And in his words, you can really feel the emotion surrounding his sadness.

It’s worth a watch, if you’ve got 10 minutes to kill:

Sure, not everyone’s happy about the situation…

But at the end of the day, the NHL did what it had to do.

They had to get off their duffs and realize that things were all wrong in Arizona. It was ridiculous to see such a high-level professional team playing in such a small arena… when the club couldn’t even draw 5,000 people to each game.

One man’s loss is another man’s gain, as the saying goes. No?

