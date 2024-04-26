Whenever Gary Bettman’s reign as #NHL commissioner ends, moving the #Yotes to Utah might go down as his most savvy heist. Yes, that says something.
To be in Utah on Wednesday, to see it, to feel it, is to believe it. This is going to smash.
Here's why:
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 26, 2024
A Coyotes player says it's "like they're back in the NHL".
The players seem excited about what’s to come, by the way.
It must have been difficult for the players to play in a 5,000-seat amphitheatre that was never full…
One player (whose identity we don’t know) told Frank Seravalli that the feeling is pleasant, because the guys feel they’re “back” in the NHL:
It’s like we’re back in the NHL. – An anonymous player
While excitement is running high among the players, just the opposite is happening right now among “old” Coyotes fans in Arizona.
Steve Peters, a long-time Coyotes employee, made an “open letter” style video to say how disappointed he is with the turn of events…
It’s worth a watch, if you’ve got 10 minutes to kill:
Sure, not everyone’s happy about the situation…
They had to get off their duffs and realize that things were all wrong in Arizona. It was ridiculous to see such a high-level professional team playing in such a small arena… when the club couldn’t even draw 5,000 people to each game.
One man’s loss is another man’s gain, as the saying goes. No?
