The Senators have Craig Berube in their sights

The Senators have Craig Berube in their sightsAuteur: sjones
The Senators’ season fell short of expectations. They fired their head coach, D.J. Smith, in December and temporarily replaced him with Jacques Martin. The strategy didn’t change much in Ottawa, and the team finished 26th overall in the NHL standings.
Elliotte Friedman on 32TP:
“I have people telling me to watch Craig Berube there (Ottawa)”
“I’ve had a couple of teams tell me they really like Berube and they believe they’ve already interviewed him”
#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/eQZFrSwHa0
– Ryan Hyndman (@RBHyndman) April 26, 2024
Craig Berube is one of the good coaches available on the market, and the Senators don’t have much competition if they want to hire him. The only other team currently looking for a head coach is San Jose.
He made the playoffs in his first four seasons at the Blues’ helm, before failing to qualify in his fifth campaign and being fired before completing half of his sixth season.
The Senators have not made the playoffs since 2017. Berube would have the task of reviving a team that seems to have some good elements in place, but can’t seem to find its rhythm.
Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it looks like we could very well see Craig Berube behind the Senators’ bench at the start of next season.
In Brief
– Potential targets for Kent Hughes.
Habs: will there be another Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook on the market this summer?(@KDubeJDQ, @benrioux) https://t.co/5MYBgEolfu
– Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) April 26, 2024
– Another year of talking about Toronto’s clean sweep.
What happens if Toronto doesn’t come back in its series against Boston?
“It’s over, if you don’t make it past the first round, one of the gang is gone! Maybe Marner, Nylander, Tavares…It doesn’t work that way!” -@Lappy14
Les Amateurs de sports with @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/vo1TvNq0pK
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) April 27, 2024
– Ayoye.
Capitals say Trevor van Riemsdyk will not return with an upper-body injury – already missing Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin https://t.co/SE1F7ol3F2
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 27, 2024