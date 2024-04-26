The Senators have Craig Berube in their sights

The Senators’ season fell short of expectations. They fired their head coach, D.J. Smith, in December and temporarily replaced him with Jacques Martin. The strategy didn’t change much in Ottawa, and the team finished 26th overall in the NHL standings.

Elliotte Friedman on 32TP: “I have people telling me to watch Craig Berube there (Ottawa)” “I’ve had a couple of teams tell me they really like Berube and they believe they’ve already interviewed him” #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/eQZFrSwHa0 – Ryan Hyndman (@RBHyndman) April 26, 2024

Ottawa must therefore find a new head coach this summer, and it seems that one candidate is already on the radar. Elliotte Friedman revealed on his 32 Thoughts podcast on Friday that the Senators are in discussions with Craig Berube.According to what he reports, several sources from several different teams believe the Senators not only have interest in Berube, but have already interviewed him.

Craig Berube is one of the good coaches available on the market, and the Senators don’t have much competition if they want to hire him. The only other team currently looking for a head coach is San Jose.

The Sharks recently fired David Quinn. The other team offering competition to the Senators was the Buffalo Sabres, but they solved their problem in the last few days by hiring Lindy Ruff.Berube was fired by the St. Louis Blues in December, in his sixth season at the helm. He led the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019, in his first year as head coach.

He made the playoffs in his first four seasons at the Blues’ helm, before failing to qualify in his fifth campaign and being fired before completing half of his sixth season.

Aside from the St. Louis Blues, Berube was also head coach of the Flyers. He led the team for two seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The Senators have not made the playoffs since 2017. Berube would have the task of reviving a team that seems to have some good elements in place, but can’t seem to find its rhythm.

In particular, he would have the help of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson in his race towards the playoffs.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it looks like we could very well see Craig Berube behind the Senators’ bench at the start of next season.

