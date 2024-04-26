Oliver Kapanen in Montreal this fall: his coach says he’s ready

“You’ve hit the jackpot with Oliver Kapanen,” his head coach told me in the Liiga.
Petri Karjalainen believes that Kapanen could cause a surprise by playing in Montreal as early as next year.
His long-term potential? Second center, he predicts. https://t.co/kA4oXhrUkW
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 26, 2024
Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans and Christian Dvorak, barring a change of plan (injury, transaction, etc.), are sure to make Martin St-Louis’ club.
To this, we’ll have to add the prospects who will grow (Owen Beck’s name, among many others, comes to mind) or the off-season additions. Sean Monahan, maybe… or maybe not?
But there’s one name that shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand: Oliver Kapanen. The Canadiens’ prospect, drafted in the second round in 2021 by Marc Bergevin, is developing well.
That’s what Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) reports, after digging into the subject.
The coach isn’t afraid to say that Kapanen was his best player at the end of the season and that he has what it takes to break into the NHL.
And the main interested party? He’s very open to signing with the Canadiens, a club that knows him since Rob Ramage often follows up with him. He feels attached to the Habs.
I’d love to play with the Habs one day. I don’t see why I’d sign with any other team. It’s the team that drafted me. – Oliver Kapanen
News from Oliver Kapanen, who will sign with the #CHs at the end of this season but could still play the next one in Europe, with Timrå.
Kapanen had an excellent season, but he’s still young, so one more season in Europe won’t hurt him! #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/0p6uUH7uiP
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 11, 2024
Note that Kapanen, if he doesn’t make the club in Montreal, would have to go play in Sweden, for his father’s club. He wouldn’t be able to play the entire next season for the Laval Rocket, for example.
Kapanen, who has been compared to
former Canadian Sebastian Aho, will probably never become a star. It’s also possible that he won’t be a regular in the NHL, if everything goes wrong.
But that’s something to keep in mind. And if the bank of attacking prospects isn’t bursting at the seams, he must realize that it’s up to him to work hard to make a place for himself.
Will it happen? We’ll see. After all, doubts remain… not least because Kapanen isn’t the best-known prospect in the club’s prospect bank.
Yes, the coaches of the prospects chosen by the Habs are often very complimentary.
My theory: the Habs often draft good 2-way guys with character, the type the coaches like.
As for Kapanen, I think he was flying under the radar until now.
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 26, 2024
Breaking news
– News from CF Montreal.
Joaquin Sosa and Lassi Lappalainen will not be available in Columbus. #CFMontréal #Injuries
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 26, 2024
– Danièle Sauvageau at the Temple? [JdeM]
– Enjoy.
Episode #9 of the @passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard
On the menu? Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his mistake , MLB officiating , a comparison for Paul Skenes and Edouard Julien who’s on fire https://t.co/UZGZinJgzp
– Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) April 26, 2024
– Indeed.
”This is the sport that took the longest to make the jump”@PrimeVideo becomes the official broadcaster of Monday nights in the NHL.
According to @LucDupont, this is just the beginninghttps://t.co/d6FbUz0Hk2
@RainvilleJR pic.twitter.com/oBU0X1Kgo4
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) April 26, 2024