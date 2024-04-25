Series highlights: Brad Marchand gives the Bruins back

All three road teams earned wins Wednesday, with the @NHLBruins taking a 2-1 series lead, the @GoldenKnights going up 2-0 and the @LAKings evening their series at one apiece via an OT victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MuZv2pJ4Jy pic.twitter.com/u0ngkjwM7M – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 25, 2024

Bruins regain series lead

Last night, three series continued in the NHL.The Bruins were in Toronto, the Golden Knights could double their lead in Dallas, and the Kings were looking to return home tied.Here are the results and highlights:One of the most-watched series in Canada, and perhaps in North America as a whole: Bruins vs Maple Leafs.Yesterday, it was an extremely close game, finally won by Boston.We had to wait until the end of the second period to see our first goal. Matthew Knies, well fed by Mitch Marner, scored the first goal of his playoff career.Before the end of the period, however, Boston struck back.While Brad Marchand played the villain , teammate Trent Frederic foiled Ilya Samsonov with a precise shot.And right from the start of the third period, Boston inherited a power play.

It didn’t take long for Jake DeBrusk to give his team their first lead of the game.

Golden Knights return home 2-0 ahead

Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman did all he could to preserve the lead.After Toronto tied the game, the unloved Brad Marchand put the Bruins back in front.It was the winning goal and the exclamation point on this good game.The captain completed the scoring in an empty net. Final score: 4-2.Boston therefore leads the series 2-1, and the next duel between the two teams will be played on Saturday in Toronto, 8pm.Vegas had no easy task to win two games in Dallas, against the best team in the West.But the Knights pulled off the feat, winning the first two games. Yesterday, they won 3-1.

Despite Jake Oettinger’s best efforts, newcomer Noah Hanifin scored the winning goal late in the second period.

Anze Kopitar plays the hero

And, at the end of the game, Jack Eichel became the fastest American to reach the 30-point plateau in the playoffs.He scored into an empty net.Final score: 3-1.Vegas returns home with a 2-0 lead. Saturday, 10.30pm, game number 3 takes place.

Even though Los Angeles was ending its two-game road trip in Edmonton, the club certainly didn’t want to come home trailing 0-2.

Extension

Fortunately, the Kings won another offensive game against Connor McDavid and company.Anze Kopitar was the hero in overtime.In defeat, the Oilers still put on a good show for their fans.Dylan Holloway took matters into his own hands, scoring two goals, his first two in the playoffs.Then, Zach Hyman, who had scored a goal earlier , completely stunned Phillip Danault.5-4 victory for the visitors.The next two games in the series (1-1) will be played in California on Friday and Sunday night, 10:30pm.

– Two series on tap tonight:

Panthers vs Lightning 7pm.Hurricanes vs Islanders 7:30pm.