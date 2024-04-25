Skip to content
Series highlights: Brad Marchand gives the Bruins back

 Auteur: ewilson
Series highlights: Brad Marchand gives the Bruins back
Credit: Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
Last night, three series continued in the NHL.

The Bruins were in Toronto, the Golden Knights could double their lead in Dallas, and the Kings were looking to return home tied.

Here are the results and highlights:

Bruins regain series lead

One of the most-watched series in Canada, and perhaps in North America as a whole: Bruins vs Maple Leafs.

Yesterday, it was an extremely close game, finally won by Boston.

We had to wait until the end of the second period to see our first goal. Matthew Knies, well fed by Mitch Marner, scored the first goal of his playoff career.

Before the end of the period, however, Boston struck back.

While Brad Marchand played the villain, teammate Trent Frederic foiled Ilya Samsonov with a precise shot.

And right from the start of the third period, Boston inherited a power play.

It didn’t take long for Jake DeBrusk to give his team their first lead of the game.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman did all he could to preserve the lead.

After Toronto tied the game, the unloved Brad Marchand put the Bruins back in front.

It was the winning goal and the exclamation point on this good game.

The captain completed the scoring in an empty net. Final score: 4-2.

Boston therefore leads the series 2-1, and the next duel between the two teams will be played on Saturday in Toronto, 8pm.

Golden Knights return home 2-0 ahead

Vegas had no easy task to win two games in Dallas, against the best team in the West.

But the Knights pulled off the feat, winning the first two games. Yesterday, they won 3-1.

Despite Jake Oettinger’s best efforts, newcomer Noah Hanifin scored the winning goal late in the second period.

And, at the end of the game, Jack Eichel became the fastest American to reach the 30-point plateau in the playoffs.

He scored into an empty net.

Final score: 3-1.

Vegas returns home with a 2-0 lead. Saturday, 10.30pm, game number 3 takes place.

Anze Kopitar plays the hero

Even though Los Angeles was ending its two-game road trip in Edmonton, the club certainly didn’t want to come home trailing 0-2.

Fortunately, the Kings won another offensive game against Connor McDavid and company.

Anze Kopitar was the hero in overtime.

In defeat, the Oilers still put on a good show for their fans.

Dylan Holloway took matters into his own hands, scoring two goals, his first two in the playoffs.

Then, Zach Hyman, who had scored a goal earlier, completely stunned Phillip Danault.

5-4 victory for the visitors.

The next two games in the series (1-1) will be played in California on Friday and Sunday night, 10:30pm.

– Marchand and Kopitar lead the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Two series on tap tonight:

Panthers vs Lightning 7pm. Florida leads series 2-0

Hurricanes vs Islanders 7:30pm. Carolina leads series 2-0

