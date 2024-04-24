Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Capitals rookie coach admits Alex Ovechkin is struggling

Series wrap-up: Capitals rookie coach admits Alex Ovechkin is struggling
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, four series continued.

The Rangers, Jets, Canucks and Panthers could double their lead in their respective series.

Here are the highlights and results:

Capitals rookie coach says Alex Ovechkin is struggling

The seemingly most lopsided series is clearly the one between the Rangers and Capitals.

In fact, it’s the series between the NHL’s best team and the 17th-ranked team.

New York won the first two games. Yesterday, the club won by a score of 4-3.

Washington started Game 2 strongly. The Caps scored right from the start.

However, New York’s reply was not long in coming.

Vincent Trocheck skilfully deflected Erik Gustafsson’s shot.

In the second period, Jack Roslovic scored a goal with a major-league shot.

The Blue Shirts never looked back.

New York leads the series 2-0. The next game will be played in the American capital on Friday evening, 7pm.

After the game, Capitals rookie coach Spencer Carbery told reporters that the (future) all-time leading scorer is having a hard time.

The audacity, though…

But it’s true that Ovi wasn’t confident…

Stop of the year/decade goes to Sergei Bobrovsky

I mentioned it last night, but I’ll mention it again this morning.

Sergei Bobrovsky’s stop is that spectacular.

Head for the Louvre.

This crazy game between the two Florida teams went to overtime for the first time in the 2024 series.

In the end, it was Carter Verhaeghe who gave the Panthers the win.

Final score: 3-2.

Florida heads to Tampa Bay with a 2-0 series lead. Next game at Amalie Arena, Thursday, 7pm.

Avalanche take control of series

Game one of the series between the Jets and Avalanche was one of the craziest of recent seasons.

The game was ultimately won by Winnipeg. Colorado had to win to tie the series.

And that’s exactly what they did, with a 5-2 victory.

But the match didn’t get off to a good start.

But the visitors didn’t give up and early in the second period, they scored early to get back into the game.

At the end of the second period, Connor Hellebuyck gave Zach Parise the winning goal on a silver platter.

Jared Bednar’s team returns home for game three at Ball Arena, Friday, 10pm.

Preds surprise Canucks

Yesterday, we learned that Thatcher Demko would miss game two of the series and possibly more.

As a result, “ex-Canadian” Casey DeSmith would be in net.

Things didn’t go as planned, however. The Vancouver netminder flinched three times in a period and a half.

Nikita Zadorov may have given fans hope with this goal to close the gap, but the Canucks were unable to score another goal.

Final score: 4-1.

In defeat, Elias Pettersson struggled.

In particular, he missed the empty net.

Like Alex Ovechkin, he doesn’t look good.

He doesn’t look confident, according to Frankie Corrado.

The series is now tied and will travel to Nashville for games three and four.

The next game will be played on Friday, 7:30pm.

Overtime

– He avoided the worst.

– Imagine if Tom Wilson had done something like this.

– How could he forget?

– 12 two-point players.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Three series continue today:

Bruins vs Maple Leafs 7pm. Series tied 1-1

Golden Knights vs Stars 9:30pm. Golden Knights lead series 1-0

Kings vs Oilers 10:00 pm. Oilers lead series 1-0

