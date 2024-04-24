Series wrap-up: Capitals rookie coach admits Alex Ovechkin is struggling

An eventful Tuesday saw the @NYRangers and @FlaPanthers take 2-0 series leads while the @Avalanche and @PredsNHL evened their series at one apiece.#NHLStats: https://t.co/AmWpoVelI2 pic.twitter.com/MEfcNT4aZK
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 24, 2024
Series wrap-up: Capitals rookie coach admits Alex Ovechkin is strugglingAuteur: cbrown
In fact, it’s the series between the NHL’s best team and the 17th-ranked team.
The Caps open the scoring in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/Tu8dXkAfqf
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 23, 2024
However, New York’s reply was not long in coming.
Vincent Trocheck skilfully deflected Erik Gustafsson’s shot.
Heads up feed from Gustafsson and the tip from Trocheck for the tie! pic.twitter.com/AljDrcMhbe
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 23, 2024
Oh my word Jack Roslovic. pic.twitter.com/B5N9pqjr0Y
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2024
The audacity, though…
Spencer Carbery on Alex Ovechkin: “He looks a little bit off. He’s struggling.”
– Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 24, 2024
But it’s true that Ovi wasn’t confident…
I mentioned it last night, but I’ll mention it again this morning.
Sergei Bobrovsky’s stop is that spectacular.
How did Sergei Bobrovsky do this? https://t.co/4Fz3W4h9fN pic.twitter.com/d9zj4lGBLx
– Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) April 24, 2024
Direction le Louvre #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/WBeJ1O3JPC
– NHL (@NHL_EN) April 24, 2024
CARTER VERHAEGHE IS THE OT HERO!
The Panthers take a 2-0 series lead in the Battle of Florida.
via @BR_OpenIce
pic.twitter.com/sM9kNrLsWT
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 24, 2024
And that’s exactly what they did, with a 5-2 victory.
But the match didn’t get off to a good start.
Georgiev concedes very early in the game pic.twitter.com/WFAe1hPLvl
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 24, 2024
But the visitors didn’t give up and early in the second period, they scored early to get back into the game.
Miles Wood surprises Hellebuyck right off the face-off pic.twitter.com/q9DtvNnS62
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 24, 2024
Things are unraveling in Winnipeg. https://t.co/nLhb7wZ9HQ
– Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 24, 2024
Jared Bednar’s team returns home for game three at Ball Arena, Friday, 10pm.
As a result, “ex-Canadian” Casey DeSmith would be in net.
Things didn’t go as planned, however. The Vancouver netminder flinched three times in a period and a half.
THAT’S THREE UNANSWERED GOALS FOR NASHVILLE!
via @BR_OpenIce
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 24, 2024
NIKITA ZADOROV BRINGS LIFE TO ROGERS ARENA pic.twitter.com/N3ckAvvNM0
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2024
This is going to haunt Pettey pic.twitter.com/z44RuC1SYo
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2024
Like Alex Ovechkin, he doesn’t look good.
He doesn’t look confident, according to Frankie Corrado.
The Canucks need more from Elias Pettersson. pic.twitter.com/vECewrjZ3x
– JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 24, 2024
Overtime
– He avoided the worst.
TJ Oshie has left the game.
Do you agree or disagree with no penalty for Artemi Panarin?
(via: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/i1yB1LoSAw
– BarDown (@BarDown) April 24, 2024
– Imagine if Tom Wilson had done something like this.
Hey Rangers fans how about the time Cuylle tried to take Tom Wilson’s cock off? You cool with Lorena Bobbitt going after another hog? https://t.co/C0fN8thVAb
– Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 24, 2024
– How could he forget?
“It’s two points.”
Trouba forgot he was in playoffs pic.twitter.com/RsRUYm2O5b
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2024
– 12 two-point players.
– Three series continue today: