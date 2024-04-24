Series wrap-up: Capitals rookie coach admits Alex Ovechkin is struggling

Capitals rookie coach says Alex Ovechkin is struggling

Last night, four series continued.The Rangers, Jets, Canucks and Panthers could double their lead in their respective series.Here are the highlights and results:The seemingly most lopsided series is clearly the one between the Rangers and Capitals.

In fact, it’s the series between the NHL’s best team and the 17th-ranked team.

The Caps open the scoring in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/Tu8dXkAfqf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 23, 2024

New York won the first two games. Yesterday, the club won by a score of 4-3.Washington started Game 2 strongly. The Caps scored right from the start.

However, New York’s reply was not long in coming.

Vincent Trocheck skilfully deflected Erik Gustafsson’s shot.

Heads up feed from Gustafsson and the tip from Trocheck for the tie! pic.twitter.com/AljDrcMhbe – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 23, 2024

Oh my word Jack Roslovic. pic.twitter.com/B5N9pqjr0Y – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2024

In the second period, Jack Roslovic scored a goal with a major-league shot.The Blue Shirts never looked back.New York leads the series 2-0. The next game will be played in the American capital on Friday evening, 7pm.After the game, Capitals rookie coach Spencer Carbery told reporters that the (future) all-time leading scorer is having a hard time.

The audacity, though…

Spencer Carbery on Alex Ovechkin: “He looks a little bit off. He’s struggling.” – Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 24, 2024

But it’s true that Ovi wasn’t confident…

Stop of the year/decade goes to Sergei Bobrovsky

I mentioned it last night, but I’ll mention it again this morning.

Sergei Bobrovsky’s stop is that spectacular.

CARTER VERHAEGHE IS THE OT HERO! The Panthers take a 2-0 series lead in the Battle of Florida. via @BR_OpenIce

pic.twitter.com/sM9kNrLsWT – BarDown (@BarDown) April 24, 2024

Avalanche take control of series

Head for the Louvre.This crazy game between the two Florida teams went to overtime for the first time in the 2024 series.In the end, it was Carter Verhaeghe who gave the Panthers the win.Final score: 3-2.Florida heads to Tampa Bay with a 2-0 series lead. Next game at Amalie Arena, Thursday, 7pm.Game one of the series between the Jets and Avalanche was one of the craziest of recent seasons.The game was ultimately won by Winnipeg. Colorado had to win to tie the series.

And that’s exactly what they did, with a 5-2 victory.

But the match didn’t get off to a good start.

Georgiev concedes very early in the game pic.twitter.com/WFAe1hPLvl – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 24, 2024

But the visitors didn’t give up and early in the second period, they scored early to get back into the game.

Miles Wood surprises Hellebuyck right off the face-off pic.twitter.com/q9DtvNnS62 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 24, 2024

Things are unraveling in Winnipeg. https://t.co/nLhb7wZ9HQ – Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 24, 2024

At the end of the second period, Connor Hellebuyck gave Zach Parise the winning goal on a silver platter.

Jared Bednar’s team returns home for game three at Ball Arena, Friday, 10pm.

Preds surprise Canucks

Yesterday, we learned that Thatcher Demko would miss game two of the series and possibly more.

As a result, “ex-Canadian” Casey DeSmith would be in net.

Things didn’t go as planned, however. The Vancouver netminder flinched three times in a period and a half.

NIKITA ZADOROV BRINGS LIFE TO ROGERS ARENA pic.twitter.com/N3ckAvvNM0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2024

This is going to haunt Pettey pic.twitter.com/z44RuC1SYo – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2024

Nikita Zadorov may have given fans hope with this goal to close the gap, but the Canucks were unable to score another goal.Final score: 4-1.In defeat, Elias Pettersson struggled.In particular, he missed the empty net.

Like Alex Ovechkin, he doesn’t look good.

He doesn’t look confident, according to Frankie Corrado.

The Canucks need more from Elias Pettersson. pic.twitter.com/vECewrjZ3x – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 24, 2024

Overtime

The series is now tied and will travel to Nashville for games three and four.The next game will be played on Friday, 7:30pm.

– He avoided the worst.

TJ Oshie has left the game. Do you agree or disagree with no penalty for Artemi Panarin? (via: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/i1yB1LoSAw – BarDown (@BarDown) April 24, 2024

– Imagine if Tom Wilson had done something like this.

Hey Rangers fans how about the time Cuylle tried to take Tom Wilson’s cock off? You cool with Lorena Bobbitt going after another hog? https://t.co/C0fN8thVAb – Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 24, 2024

– How could he forget?

“It’s two points.” Trouba forgot he was in playoffs pic.twitter.com/RsRUYm2O5b – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 24, 2024

– 12 two-point players.

– Three series continue today:

Bruins vs Maple Leafs 7pm.Golden Knights vs Stars 9:30pm.Kings vs Oilers 10:00 pm.