The leaked jersey would honor the 1933 New York Giants uniform.
There was also a rumor of a new alternate helmet for the upcoming season, which would presumably pair with the jersey. pic.twitter.com/qBVMxTJQW6
– Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) April 22, 2024
We could see a jersey very similar to that of the Habs in the NFL this season.Auteur: esmith
Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl? We’ll know in a few months.
What we notice, however… is that the jersey is very, very similar to that of the Canadiens (the red one, of course).
The rumored alternate throwback jersey for the Giants 2024/25 season …
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/MeRgHXLTTQ
– Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) April 22, 2024
Obviously, this is a leak and not an official announcement, so we can’t guarantee that the uniform will actually be worn by the Giants. However, the uniform shown is red with a blue horizontal stripe, exactly like the Canadiens’ home jersey.
Even the white horizontal stripes are present… but at least the helmet and pants will be different, as will the shoulders, which will be blue rather than red.
So we’ll see if the leak is eventually confirmed, but obviously, it’s not impossible that a jersey very similar to the Habs’ will be worn on NFL fields in 2024.
In bursts
– Speaking of the NFL, I discussed the draft with my co-hosts on the latest episode of The Triple Threat, for those interested.
THE TRIPLE THREAT – APRIL 22
The Maple Leafs in playoff mode ()
Anthony Edwards, Michael Jordan’s son
My hot take on JJ McCarthy
Les Rockies and an airplane story
We also answer your questions! On all your favorite platforms :
https://t.co/prA03s0guC pic.twitter.com/6G4jT78etl
– Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) April 22, 2024
– Listen now.
Sortie de zone, season 5 | Episode 56: Our three stars from the first weekend of the series https://t.co/u6YhF53Hl3
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 22, 2024
– Well-deserved.
The line continues.
We have signed Mark Donovan, Brett Veach, and Andy Reid to contract extensions.
: https://t.co/71cLlC4pZz pic.twitter.com/KH5frQh5SR
– Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 23, 2024