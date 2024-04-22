We could see a jersey very similar to that of the Habs in the NFL this season.

Right now, the NFL is in the midst of its off-season. Later this week, the draft will take place (the first round is scheduled for Thursday evening), but there are still a few months to go before the season begins.

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl? We’ll know in a few months.

That said, as with every off-season, many teams are revamping their uniform wardrobes. The Broncos unveiled their new uniforms today , but other teams will follow suit.And like every year, there are leaks. Of the lot, images seem to have leaked of an alternative uniform the New York Giants might wear in 2024.

What we notice, however… is that the jersey is very, very similar to that of the Canadiens (the red one, of course).

The rumored alternate throwback jersey for the Giants 2024/25 season … Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/MeRgHXLTTQ – Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) April 22, 2024

Obviously, this is a leak and not an official announcement, so we can’t guarantee that the uniform will actually be worn by the Giants. However, the uniform shown is red with a blue horizontal stripe, exactly like the Canadiens’ home jersey.

Even the white horizontal stripes are present… but at least the helmet and pants will be different, as will the shoulders, which will be blue rather than red.

The leaked jersey would honor the 1933 New York Giants uniform. There was also a rumor of a new alternate helmet for the upcoming season, which would presumably pair with the jersey. pic.twitter.com/qBVMxTJQW6 – Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) April 22, 2024

Canadian

These uniforms are intended as atribute to the Giants of 1933, who sported uniforms in the same style.

So we’ll see if the leak is eventually confirmed, but obviously, it’s not impossible that a jersey very similar to the Habs’ will be worn on NFL fields in 2024.

In bursts

Like it or not?

– Speaking of the NFL, I discussed the draft with my co-hosts on the latest episode of The Triple Threat, for those interested.

THE TRIPLE THREAT – APRIL 22 The Maple Leafs in playoff mode ( )

Anthony Edwards, Michael Jordan’s son

My hot take on JJ McCarthy

Les Rockies and an airplane story We also answer your questions! On all your favorite platforms :

https://t.co/prA03s0guC pic.twitter.com/6G4jT78etl – Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) April 22, 2024

– Listen now.

Sortie de zone, season 5 | Episode 56: Our three stars from the first weekend of the series https://t.co/u6YhF53Hl3 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 22, 2024

– Well-deserved.